By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 24 Chinese steel futures dropped for a second session on Monday after weak manufacturing data added to signs of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy.

But iron ore futures at the country's Dalian exchange erased early losses to finish more than 1 percent higher on hopes China may provide stimulus measures to aid the economy. A preliminary survey showed Chinese factory activity contracted for a third straight month in March with a key index touching an eight-month low.

Wu Wenzhang, president of Chinese industry consultancy SteelHome, said China's economic restructuring will lead to slower growth in steel demand this year.

"We think Chinese demand for crude steel will rise 2-3 percent and about 5 percent for iron ore imports," said Wu.

Demand for crude steel in China, the world's top consumer and producer, grew 7.1 percent last year and its imports of raw material iron ore gained 10.2 percent.

China is enforcing reforms to drive an economic expansion that rely more on domestic consumption than investment.

The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at 3,213 yuan ($520) a tonne.

Rebar fell for a sixth straight week last week and has lost more than 13 percent of its value this year.

Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.2 percent at 744 yuan a tonne, recovering from a session low of 714 yuan, tracking firmer equities.

A pickup in construction activity that typically happens in March and April was likely to support steel prices in China although any recovery may be fleeting in the face of a slowing economy unless the government steps in with measures to stimulate activity.

Buyers of spot iron ore cargoes remained cautious given the economic uncertainty, many of them unsure whether the steep fall in prices seen earlier this month was done.

"Anyone who's buying right now is only taking small cargoes. I think there's still a chance prices can fall below $100," said a physical trader in Shanghai.

Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was steady at $110.70 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiler Steel Index.

The price has fallen nearly 18 percent this year, touching a 17-month low of $104.70 on March 10, also weighed by hefty stockpiles in China that have continued to rise since crossing 100 million tonnes in mid-February SH-TOT-IRONINV.

Stocks of imported iron ore in China's ports climbed to a record 108.1 million tonnes as of March 21, SteelHome data showed, up by a quarter this year.

Between 25-30 percent of that inventory is tied to financing deals, traders say, as tight credit conditions have increased the use of iron ore as collateral to secure loans.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3213 -16.00 -0.50 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 744 +9.00 +1.22 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 110.7 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 110.14 +0.26 +0.24 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2250 Chinese yuan)