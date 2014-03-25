* Dalian iron ore rises 3.6 pct, Shanghai rebar up 1.8 pct * Chinese steel demand remains lean, big stockpiles By Manolo Serapio Jr March 25 Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 4 percent on Tuesday and rebar rose the most in nine months in a rally fueled by expectations that Beijing will step in to stimulate a slowing economy. A contraction in China's manufacturing activity for a third straight month in March spurred hopes that the government will implement stimulus measures, although some analysts warn that those pricing in any aggressive move may only end up disappointed. "There is a lot of risk pricing in a big stimulus plan by China because I don't see the economy has slowed down to a point that it needs to be rescued," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. A drop in a manufacturing activity index by HSBC to an eight-month low of 48.1 in March, based on a survey released on Monday, does not suggest a sharp slowdown and investors may have to wait for more data to determine whether the Chinese government needs to act, said Lau. "Whenever there's weak data, the market expects the government to do something and now investors are making the same speculation." The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.8 percent at 3,265 yuan ($530) a tonne by midday, its biggest single-day rise since June 2013. The contract touched a session high of 3,312 yuan. Iron ore for delivery in September at the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 3.6 percent at 756 yuan a tonne, on track for its sharpest daily gain since its launch in October. China has been trying to stimulate the economy with recent efforts including engineering a depreciation of the yuan to boost exports, said Lau. What Beijing can do further at this point is to fast track approvals of investment projects and address tight liquidity conditions, she said. Hefty stockpiles of steel products in China suggest demand remains slow in the world's biggest consumer of the alloy. Chinese inventory of steel stood at 19.83 million tonnes as of March 21, down only slightly from 20.25 million tonnes the previous week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel. The chronic overcapacity in China's steel sector has made it difficult for prices to rebound significantly particularly in the face of fragile demand. But China has dropped a long-standing target to bring 60 percent of its steel sector under the control of its 10 biggest enterprises by 2015, a goal that has been criticised by companies such as Baosteel for causing a build-up of unprofitable capacity. Gains in steel prices on Tuesday may help stabilise spot iron ore prices further, although appetite for the raw material may remain lean with most mills well stocked. Chinese mills are holding 33 days worth of iron ore inventory at present, up from 30 days a month ago, said Lau. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was off 20 cents at $110.50 a tonne on Monday, according to data provider Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0501 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3265 +59.00 +1.84 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 756 +26.00 +3.56 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 110.5 -0.20 -0.18 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 110.92 +0.78 +0.71 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1888 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)