* China has policy tools to counter economic volatility * Shanghai rebar up nearly 2 pct for the week * Spot iron ore has rebounded over 7 pct from 17-month low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 28 Chinese steel rebar futures rose on Friday and are set for their biggest weekly gain this year as Premier Li Keqiang said the government has the policy tools to support the economy. Shanghai rebar has rebounded nearly 5 percent since hitting a record low earlier this month on hopes top steel consumer China will act to aid a slowing economy. That has helped revive appetite in raw material iron ore with spot prices up more than 7 percent from a 17-month trough reached on March 10. The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had gained half a percent to 3,288 yuan ($530) a tonne by midday. It was up nearly 2 percent so far for the week. Chinese Premier Li said the government has policies in store to counter economic volatility this year and would roll out targeted measures to support the economy. "If we see a strong pickup in construction demand next month and the government moves to support the economy, steel prices may continue to head higher," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. The strength in steel prices this week spurred interest in spot iron ore cargoes, with buyers keen on shipments from top suppliers Australia and Brazil after a recent decline in prices. "Buyers are more interested in mainstream cargo than those from smaller suppliers such as Malaysia and Indonesia because the prices are still relatively low and the quality is better," said a trader in Tianjin. "I'm selling some Malaysian cargoes of 52-percent grade at around $70 a tonne, but not getting so much interest although I'm willing to negotiate." A cargo of 57.6-percent grade Australian Yandi iron ore fines was sold at $100.89 per tonne on Thursday and 61-percent Pilbara fines traded at $113.20 a tonne, traders said. The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.4 percent to $112.30 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. It has gained 1.4 percent for the week. The price of iron ore, China's top import commodity by volume, remains about $2 below where it was before an 8-percent rout on March 10 dragged it to its cheapest since October 2012. Further gains will hinge on whether steel prices in China are able sustain their upward momentum. But some traders say an anticipated increase in global supply may limit any recovery. "We're not buying iron ore yet. We're holding the view that the market will have another round of decline so we're not taking any position now," the Shanghai trader said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0449 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3288 +16.00 +0.49 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 772 +11.00 +1.45 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 112.3 +0.40 +0.36 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 112.88 +1.59 +1.43 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2130 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)