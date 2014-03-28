* China has policy tools to counter economic volatility

* Dalian iron ore climbs nearly 3 pct, rebar up 1.1 pct

* Spot iron ore has rebounded over 7 pct from 17-month low (Adds China PMI preview, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 28 Chinese steel rebar futures rose more than 1 percent on Friday and posted their biggest weekly gain this year as Premier Li Keqiang said the government has the policy tools to support the economy.

Shanghai rebar has rebounded more than 5 percent since hitting a record low earlier this month on hopes top steel consumer China will act to aid a slowing economy. That has helped revive appetite in raw material iron ore with spot prices up more than 7 percent from a 17-month trough reached on March 10.

Dalian iron ore futures jumped nearly 3 percent for the day and almost 5 percent for the week, their largest weekly gain since they were launched in October.

The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.1 percent at 3,307 yuan ($530) a tonne. It was up 1.9 percent for the week.

Chinese Premier Li said the government has policies in store to counter economic volatility this year and would roll out targeted measures to support the economy.

"If we see a strong pickup in construction demand next month and the government moves to support the economy, steel prices may continue to head higher," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

China's factory activity is expected to have picked up slightly in March, a Reuters poll showed, though the figure is unlikely to alter views that the world's second-largest economy is facing a slow first quarter. China will release its official Purchasing Managers' Index survey outcome on Tuesday.

The strength in steel prices this week spurred interest in spot iron ore cargoes, with buyers keen on shipments from top suppliers Australia and Brazil after a recent decline in prices.

"Buyers are more interested in mainstream cargo than those from smaller suppliers such as Malaysia and Indonesia because the prices are still relatively low and the quality is better," said a trader in Tianjin.

"I'm selling some Malaysian cargoes of 52-percent grade at around $70 a tonne, but not getting so much interest although I'm willing to negotiate."

A cargo of 57.6-percent grade Australian Yandi iron ore fines was sold at $100.89 per tonne on Thursday and 61-percent Pilbara fines traded at $113.20 a tonne, traders said.

The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.4 percent to $112.30 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. It has gained 1.4 percent for the week.

The price of iron ore, China's top import commodity by volume, remains about $2 below where it was before an 8-percent rout on March 10 dragged it to its cheapest since October 2012.

Further gains will hinge on whether steel prices in China are able sustain their upward momentum. But some traders say an anticipated increase in global supply may limit any recovery.

"We're not buying iron ore yet. We're holding the view that the market will have another round of decline so we're not taking any position now," the Shanghai trader said.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 2.6 percent to 781 yuan a tonne, gaining 4.6 percent for the week.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3307 +35.00 +1.07 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 781 +20.00 +2.63 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 112.3 +0.40 +0.36 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 112.88 +1.59 +1.43 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2130 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu)