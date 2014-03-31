* Dalian iron ore hits upside limit, rebar rises nearly 2
pct
* China steel consumption seen picking up from April
* But Dalian ore, Shanghai rebar still down for a 4th month
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 31 Chinese steel and iron ore
futures hit three-week highs on Monday, reflecting optimism that
demand for the two commodities will perk up as the world's top
consumer heads into the seasonally brisk consumption period over
the next two months.
Hopes that China will move to stimulate a slowing economy,
including forging ahead with infrastructure investment, also
supported investor sentiment. Dalian iron ore jumped as much as
3.9 percent and Shanghai rebar rose nearly 2 percent.
"Traders are trying to restock steel in anticipation of
consumption going up in April," said Zhou Ting, analyst at
Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.
Steel demand in China usually strengthens in April and May
along with construction activity, while investors are also
anticipating the government will boost the economy following
recent weak manufacturing and trade indicators.
"There's some expectation of increased investment in
infrastructure to prevent the economy from slowing further. The
aim is to boost consumption in the long run, but for the economy
to expand in the short term, the government needs to continue to
invest," said Ting.
China's Premier Li Keqiang sought on Friday to reassure
jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to support the
cooling economy, saying the government had the necessary
policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure
investment.
The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at 3,328 yuan
($540) a tonne, after touching a session high of 3,346 yuan, its
loftiest since March 7.
Rebar, a construction steel product, rose nearly 2 percent
last week on a settlement basis, its biggest weekly increase
since mid-August. But it still ended March down 3.2 percent,
marking its fourth straight monthly loss.
Hot-rolled coil futures in Shanghai, launched on
March 21, rose 1.1 percent to 3,410 yuan per tonne.
Stocks of steel products held by traders in China have been
falling over the past four weeks, pointing to firm demand. The
inventory fell to 19.27 million tonnes last week from 19.73
million tonnes the previous week, according to data from
industry consultancy Mysteel.
Inventory of rebar, which accounts for about half of the
stockpiles, dropped to 9.61 million tonnes from 9.95 million
tonnes during the period.
Increased demand for steel would similarly lift consumption
of raw material iron ore.
The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange climbed as much as 3.9 percent to
reach its daily upside limit of 799 yuan a tonne, its highest
since March 6. It closed 3.3 percent higher at 794 yuan.
But it was still down 2.2 percent for the month, its fourth
monthly fall in a row since the Dalian bourse launched iron ore
futures in October.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $112.30 a tonne on Friday, according to data
compiler Steel Index.
More Chinese steelmakers will be forced to close over the
next three years due to tighter credit, higher environmental
requirements and increasing margin pressure, the president of
Baoshan Iron and Steel said on Monday.
The comment came after Baosteel, China's biggest listed
steelmaker by market value, said on Friday it expects no
significant improvement in the industry's prospects this year
after posting a 42 percent fall in net profit for 2013.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3328 +39.00 +1.19
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 794 +25.00 +3.25
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 112.3 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 112.76 -0.12 -0.11
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Subhranshu Sahu)