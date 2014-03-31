* Dalian iron ore hits upside limit, rebar rises nearly 2 pct

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 31 Chinese steel and iron ore futures hit three-week highs on Monday, reflecting optimism that demand for the two commodities will perk up as the world's top consumer heads into the seasonally brisk consumption period over the next two months.

Hopes that China will move to stimulate a slowing economy, including forging ahead with infrastructure investment, also supported investor sentiment. Dalian iron ore jumped as much as 3.9 percent and Shanghai rebar rose nearly 2 percent.

"Traders are trying to restock steel in anticipation of consumption going up in April," said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.

Steel demand in China usually strengthens in April and May along with construction activity, while investors are also anticipating the government will boost the economy following recent weak manufacturing and trade indicators.

"There's some expectation of increased investment in infrastructure to prevent the economy from slowing further. The aim is to boost consumption in the long run, but for the economy to expand in the short term, the government needs to continue to invest," said Ting.

China's Premier Li Keqiang sought on Friday to reassure jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to support the cooling economy, saying the government had the necessary policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure investment.

The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at 3,328 yuan ($540) a tonne, after touching a session high of 3,346 yuan, its loftiest since March 7.

Rebar, a construction steel product, rose nearly 2 percent last week on a settlement basis, its biggest weekly increase since mid-August. But it still ended March down 3.2 percent, marking its fourth straight monthly loss.

Hot-rolled coil futures in Shanghai, launched on March 21, rose 1.1 percent to 3,410 yuan per tonne.

Stocks of steel products held by traders in China have been falling over the past four weeks, pointing to firm demand. The inventory fell to 19.27 million tonnes last week from 19.73 million tonnes the previous week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel.

Inventory of rebar, which accounts for about half of the stockpiles, dropped to 9.61 million tonnes from 9.95 million tonnes during the period.

Increased demand for steel would similarly lift consumption of raw material iron ore.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed as much as 3.9 percent to reach its daily upside limit of 799 yuan a tonne, its highest since March 6. It closed 3.3 percent higher at 794 yuan.

But it was still down 2.2 percent for the month, its fourth monthly fall in a row since the Dalian bourse launched iron ore futures in October.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $112.30 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiler Steel Index.

More Chinese steelmakers will be forced to close over the next three years due to tighter credit, higher environmental requirements and increasing margin pressure, the president of Baoshan Iron and Steel said on Monday.

The comment came after Baosteel, China's biggest listed steelmaker by market value, said on Friday it expects no significant improvement in the industry's prospects this year after posting a 42 percent fall in net profit for 2013.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3328 +39.00 +1.19 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 794 +25.00 +3.25 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 112.3 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 112.76 -0.12 -0.11 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)