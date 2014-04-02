* Spot iron ore has rebounded 12.3 pct since March 10 rout
* But iron ore has outpaced gains in steel, putting recovery
at risk
* Dalian ore futures slip back after six-day rally
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 2 Spot iron ore prices climbed
to their highest in a month as a firmer steel market in top
consumer China helped ease cash flow worries among mills,
prodding them to buy the raw material.
Iron ore has recovered more than 12 percent since falling to
a 17-month low of $104.70 a tonne in early March, but further
gains depend on whether Chinese steel demand picks up even more
during the seasonally strong month of April and May.
Stocks of steel products held by traders in China have been
dropping over the past four weeks. The inventory fell to 19.27
million tonnes last week from 19.73 million tonnes the previous
week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel.
"Demand for steel products is getting better so mills have
money to buy cargo and not rely on banks given the tight credit
conditions," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong
province.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose
0.7 percent to $117.60 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since
March 3, according to data compiled by Steel Index.
"But I think the cost of the raw material is increasing
faster than steel prices so I'm not sure if the gains will be
sustained," the trader said.
The trader is looking to purchase a 170,000 tonne cargo of
56.5 percent grade Australian iron ore fines for delivery this
month, but has found the prices offered too high, he said.
Iron ore has increased nearly 5 percent over the past two
days after surging by 4 percent on Monday. In comparison,
Shanghai rebar futures have only risen by about 1.2 percent so
far this week.
On Wednesday, the most-traded rebar for October delivery on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange surrendered early gains
to finish down 0.3 percent at 3,317 yuan a tonne.
Dalian iron ore futures, which have risen along with spot
iron ore prices, also came off on Wednesday after a six-day
rally. The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell 1.3 percent to 784 yuan per
tonne.
Some prospective buyers of iron ore in the spot market were
hesitant to bid aggressively for cargoes amid continuing signs
of weakness in China's economy.
Two surveys on Tuesday showed that China's manufacturing
sector struggled in March, with activity at smaller, private
firms contracting for a third month while those at bigger
companies improved only marginally.
China's Premier Li Keqiang last week vowed the government
was ready to support the cooling economy, saying the government
had the necessary policies in place and would push ahead with
infrastructure investment.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0713 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3317 -9.00 -0.27
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 784 -10.00 -1.26
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 117.6 +0.80 +0.68
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.76 +1.12 +0.96
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for previous trading day
($1 = 6.2069 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Tom Hogue and Gopakumar Warrier)