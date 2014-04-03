* China to speed up construction of railway projects * Shanghai rebar steady, Dalian iron ore up marginally * Spot iron ore fell 2 pct to just above $115/tonne By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 3 Chinese steel and iron ore futures struggled to edge higher on Thursday with Beijing's move to speed up construction of railway lines to support a slowing economy seen having a limited impact on boosting steel demand in the world's top consumer. The Chinese cabinet said on Wednesday it will accelerate the construction of rail projects that have been approved, and increase the total length of lines being laid this year by 18 percent compared with 2013. The property sector still accounts for a big chunk of China's steel consumption, and analysts say some major Chinese steelmakers have limited production capacity for rail steel. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2 yuan at 3,330 yuan ($540) a tonne by midday, coming off a near one-month high of 3,352 yuan reached on Wednesday. Rebar, used to reinforce concrete in buildings, accounts for about a fifth of steel products produced in China while steel used for railway is limited. Production of rail steel at Angang Steel and rail wheel rim at Maanshan Iron and Steel account for less than 5 percent of their total capacity, said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. "In addition profitability of railway products of Angang is also lower than its other products due to poor pricing from the government," said Lau. In contrast, property construction, which would be a big boost to steel demand, will remain restricted by tight credit, she said. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up a marginal 0.3 percent at 789 yuan a tonne. "I think the government cannot really do much to support the economy because the objective is to curb investment in the long term," said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. Apart from the railway projects, the government also said it would lower tax rates for smaller companies by relaxing the criteria that allows them to halve their income taxes. This policy will be extended to the end of 2016, the government said. The measures mark the first concrete action being taken by China this year to boost its economy, and come after Premier Li Keqiang last week sought to reassure jittery markets that Beijing was ready to provide support. Still, the moves may not be enough to spur a rebound in benchmark spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI which fell 2 percent to $115.30 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel Index, just two days after climbing 4 percent on hopes for Chinese stimulus measures. "Some mills are still buying but they're not taking huge volumes. They're also worried about prices rising too fast," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0405 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3330 +2.00 +0.06 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 789 +2.00 +0.25 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 115.3 -2.30 -1.96 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 115.8 -1.96 -1.66 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2056 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)