* Shanghai rebar, Dalian ore headed for second weekly gain
* Modest buying interest for spot ore cargoes amid high
stockpiles
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 4 Spot iron ore is set to end
the week with its biggest gain in more than seven months as
firmer steel prices in top market China encouraged buyers, with
Shanghai rebar futures on track for a second straight weekly
increase.
Iron ore, the top revenue earner for global miners Vale
and Rio Tinto , has recovered 10.3
percent from a 17-month trough below $105 hit in early March.
But it still remains down nearly 14 percent for the year.
"Buying is moderate right now. There are also a lot of
stocks at the ports so there's no shortage of available supply,"
said a trader in Shanghai.
Stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports stood at a
record 108.45 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV last week, up by a
quarter so far this year, based on data from industry
consultancy Steelhome.
The Shanghai-based trader said he was only buying cargoes
for clients with firm orders and was not taking positions in the
market amid the recent volatility in prices.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose
0.2 percent to $115.50 a tonne on Thursday, according to data
provider Steel Index.
The steelmaking raw material was up 2.9 percent for the week
- headed for its largest increase since mid-August last year -
largely fuelled by a 4 percent surge on Monday that was spurred
by hopes China would act to reinvigorate a slowing economy.
China's cabinet on Wednesday did move to steady its economy
by cutting taxes for small firms and announcing plans to speed
up the construction of railway lines.
The measures were meant to protect China's growth target of
7.5 percent for 2014, with recent trade and manufacturing data
suggesting a slow first quarter for the world's No.2 economy.
The cabinet's moves helped sustain gains in Chinese steel
futures, although price increases since Thursday have been
modest on the possibility that the increased spending on
railways may do little to boost overall steel demand.
The country plans to add at least 6,600 kilometres of
railway lines this year, 1000 kilometres more than 2013, at a
cost of $24 billion, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
said in a note.
"The bulk of rail steel in China is purchased by SOEs
(state-owned enterprises), enabling them to set prices and cut
into mill margins," ANZ said.
"Producers will be more interested in supportive housing
policy, where higher quality steel products generate better
margins."
The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up half a percent at 3,345 yuan
($540) a tonne by midday, and has gained 1.7 percent for the
week so far.
The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 1.1 percent to 799 yuan a
tonne, and up nearly 4 percent for the week, also on track for a
second straight weekly increase.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0417 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3345 +17.00 +0.51
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 799 +9.00 +1.14
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 115.5 +0.20 +0.17
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 115.75 -0.05 -0.04
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2107 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)