* Shanghai rebar rises 1.3 pct, Dalian ore up over 2 pct

* Modest buying interest for spot ore cargoes amid high stockpiles

* Shipments from Port Hedland to China rise 27 pct in March (Adds Port Hedland shipments, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 4 Iron ore is set to end the week with its biggest gain in more than seven months as firmer steel prices in top market China encouraged buyers, with Shanghai rebar futures rising more than 1 percent on Friday to post their second straight weekly increase.

Iron ore, the top revenue earner for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto , has recovered 10.3 percent from a 17-month trough below $105 hit in early March. But it still remains down nearly 14 percent for the year.

"Buying is moderate right now. There are also a lot of stocks at the ports so there's no shortage of available supply," said a trader in Shanghai.

Stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports stood at a record 108.45 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV last week, up by a quarter so far this year, based on data from industry consultancy Steelhome.

Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, which accounts for about a fifth of the globally traded market, jumped 27 percent in March versus February to 27 million tonnes.

The Shanghai-based trader said he was only buying cargoes for clients with firm orders and was not taking positions in the market amid the recent volatility in prices.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.2 percent to $115.50 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index.

The steelmaking raw material was up 2.9 percent so far for the week - headed for its largest increase since mid-August last year - largely fuelled by a 4 percent surge on Monday that was spurred by hopes China would act to reinvigorate a slowing economy.

China's cabinet on Wednesday did move to steady its economy by cutting taxes for small firms and announcing plans to speed up the construction of railway lines.

The measures were meant to protect China's growth target of 7.5 percent for 2014, with recent trade and manufacturing data suggesting a slow first quarter for the world's No.2 economy.

The cabinet's moves helped sustain gains in Chinese steel futures, with Shanghai rebar hitting a near one-month high of 3,377 yuan ($540) a tonne on Friday.

The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.3 percent higher at 3,372 yuan, gaining almost 2 percent for the week.

China plans to add at least 6,600 kilometres of railway lines this year, 1000 kilometres more than 2013, at a cost of $24 billion, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note.

"The bulk of rail steel in China is purchased by SOEs (state-owned enterprises), enabling them to set prices and cut into mill margins," ANZ said.

"Producers will be more interested in supportive housing policy, where higher quality steel products generate better margins."

The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 2.3 percent to settle at 808 yuan a tonne, and up 4 percent for the week, also its second straight weekly gain.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0718 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3372 +44.00 +1.32 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 808 +18.00 +2.28 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 115.5 +0.20 +0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 115.75 -0.05 -0.04 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2107 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Anand Basu)