* Iron ore near 20-month low, Dalian futures slip for 2nd
day
* Baosteel keeps prices for July unchanged
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 11 Iron ore slipped and stayed
close to its weakest level since September 2012 at below $100 a
tonne amid brisk supply and slow buying interest for spot
cargoes among Chinese mills that has cut prices by nearly a
third this year.
Tighter access to lending in China, the world's top importer
of iron ore, also weighed on the market, traders said, as banks
tidy up their financials with the end of the first half of the
year approaching.
"Many buyers are not able to open letters of credit at this
time and this liquidity issue is partly why we're not seeing a
lot of buying activity in the spot market," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
"It's not easy to do business right now."
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.7 percent to $93.60 a tonne on
Tuesday, according to data compiler Steel Index.
The steelmaking raw material fell below $100 a tonne on May
19 and has since stayed below that level, touching a bottom of
$91.80 on May 30, its lowest in more than 20 months. Iron ore
has dropped more than 30 percent this year.
In China, iron ore futures slipped for a second session on
Wednesday. The most-traded contract for delivery in September on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange was off 0.4 percent at
682 yuan ($110) a tonne by midday.
The current price levels below $100 a tonne are forcing
smaller iron ore producers in China to shut down, and displaced
by imported material, particularly from bigger miners overseas
who can afford lower prices, Australia and New Zealand Bank said
in a note.
The production cost for Chinese iron ore miners reached $75
to $145 a tonne last year, the country's National Development
and Reform Commission said in late May. In comparison, the
average global iron ore production cost was $54.70 a tonne last
year.
TOUGH TIMES
Still, some Chinese traders are finding it tough to sell
cargoes at the moment.
"We have 550,000 tonnes that we are trying to sell but it's
difficult to get a good price," said a trader in Rizhao in
China's Shandong province.
A potential strike by workers in Australia's Port Hedland
which could halt a quarter of global iron ore exports may
support prices, although analysts say it would depend on how
long it would be.
Tugboat engineers at Port Hedland backed plans for possible
strike action in a fight for more leave and shorter work hours
with the next mediation sessions set for June 12 and July 3.
The strike may impact shipment of an average 1 million
tonnes per day, Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said, but
added "it remains difficult to ascertain whether a strike will
occur and for how long."
Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed
steelmaker, said it will keep prices of its main products
unchanged for July bookings after slashing them in the two
previous months.
Steel demand slows along with construction activity during
China's summer season that begins in June.
Rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
, the most-active contract, slipped 0.3 percent to 3,053
yuan a tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0420 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3053 -8.00 -0.26
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 682 -3.00 -0.44
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.6 -0.70 -0.74
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 93.51 -0.95 -1.01
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2276 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)