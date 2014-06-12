* Tepid buying interest pressures spot prices * Traders reluctant to import on falling prices * Some see prices at bottom and may import cargoes (Updates China futures prices) SHANGHAI, June 12 Chinese rebar and iron ore futures fell to record lows as weak buying activity and a poor outlook for demand growth for the two commodities by the world's biggest consumer dragged down spot prices. Spot iron ore prices have fallen nearly a third this year as an overhang of port inventories encouraged Chinese steelmakers to lower their stocks at plants, while China's weak property sector has hampered steel prices. Tighter liquidity in the steel sector has also weakened iron ore buying interest by steelmakers and traders, forcing some to sell their stockpiles at a loss to raise cash. "Prices of port inventories have kept falling and some traders have had to sell cargoes at a loss to obtain cash, putting pressure on the market," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. Prices of Australian Pilbara iron ore fines with 61.5 percent grade have fallen to 620 yuan ($99.67) a tonne this week, including taxes, down from 630-640 yuan last week, while some transactions have been struck at as low as 610 yuan, traders said. "We have stopped importing cargoes for a while since as long as we buy, we will just end up making losses as prices keep falling," said a second iron ore trader in northern China. Iron ore with 62 percent grade for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI stretched losses by 0.1 percent to $93.50 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data provider the Steel Index. The steelmaking raw material fell below $100 a tonne on May 19 and has since stayed below that level, touching a bottom of $91.80 on May 30, its lowest in more than 20 months. Iron ore has dropped more than 30 percent this year. However, the rapid fall in prices of imported ore has forced many of China's small private iron ore mines to slash or shut down production, a move could help limit the downside for prices and encourage some traders to restock, traders said. The most active iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell for a third day to close 2.5 percent lower at 666 yuan, the lowest since the contract was launched in October last year. The benchmark rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined one percent to 3,027 yuan a tonne by close after hitting a record low of 3,026 yuan. Steel demand slows along with construction activity during China's summer season that begins in July. "There are still downside risks for the property sector, and unless there is any big growth in steel demand, steel prices would remain under pressure," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0728 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3027 -31.00 -1.01 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 666 -17.00 -2.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.5 -0.10 -0.11 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 94.02 +0.51 +0.55 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2205 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)