* Spot iron ore eyes eighth weekly fall in nine
* China steel, iron ore futures touch all-time lows
* China crude steel output hit a record high in May
(Adds China steel output, Singapore iron ore futures, analyst
comments; updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 13 Iron ore futures in China
slid to a fresh record low on Friday as a supply glut smothered
a market faced with slower steel demand, likely piling more
pressure on spot iron ore prices which have fallen to their
weakest since September 2012.
Chinese steel futures fell to their weakest since the market
started in 2009 as consumption of the alloy slows along with the
pace of construction activity during China's hotter summer
months.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange hit a session low of 659 yuan ($110) a tonne,
including taxes and port charges, its lowest since the bourse
launched the contract in October last year.
It regained some ground towards the close, settling half a
percent lower at 667 yuan, but still down 3.1 percent for the
week. It was its sixth weekly loss in seven.
Spot prices also fell, hitting a fresh 21-month low on
Thursday. Benchmark ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 2.1 percent to $91.50 a tonne, the lowest
since Sept. 7, 2012, according to data compiler Steel Index. It
was down 3.2 percent for the week so far, its eight weekly loss
in nine.
The decline in iron ore prices reflects "concern that
China's iron ore traders and steel mills will face tighter
credit and as steel demand remains weak," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a note.
Iron ore fell below $100 a tonne on May 19 and has lost
almost 32 percent this year, potentially curbing profits at top
miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
The iron ore market is "saturated" with Rio Tinto completing
its output expansion ahead of schedule and stockpiles of the
bulk commodity at Chinese ports at record levels, said Morgan
Stanley.
Goldman Sachs expects global seaborne supply of iron ore to
outpace demand by 72 million tonnes in 2014, widening to 175
million tonnes next year.
"Those who are buying are targeting lower and lower prices
every day. Supply is abundant and sentiment is weak," said a
trader in Shanghai.
Citigroup said on Tuesday it sees "robust downside support"
for iron ore at $90 a tonne, adding that most Chinese traders
consider prices below $100 good value.
The sustained strength in China's steel production should
help provide some support to iron ore prices. The country's
crude steel output rose to a record 70.43 million tonnes in May,
government data showed.
In Singapore, iron ore futures were steady on Friday, with
the July contract on the Singapore Exchange little
changed at $90.50 a tonne in afternoon deals.
The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed 0.2 percent lower at 3,029 yuan
a tonne, off the day's trough of 3,015 yuan, which was its
weakest since the exchange introduced rebar futures in March
2009.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3029 -5.00 -0.16
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 667 -3.00 -0.45
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 90.5 -0.08 -0.09
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 91.5 -2.00 -2.14
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 91.17 -2.85 -3.03
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2106 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)