* Spot iron ore eyes eighth weekly fall in nine

* China steel, iron ore futures touch all-time lows

* China crude steel output hit a record high in May (Adds China steel output, Singapore iron ore futures, analyst comments; updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, June 13 Iron ore futures in China slid to a fresh record low on Friday as a supply glut smothered a market faced with slower steel demand, likely piling more pressure on spot iron ore prices which have fallen to their weakest since September 2012.

Chinese steel futures fell to their weakest since the market started in 2009 as consumption of the alloy slows along with the pace of construction activity during China's hotter summer months.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit a session low of 659 yuan ($110) a tonne, including taxes and port charges, its lowest since the bourse launched the contract in October last year.

It regained some ground towards the close, settling half a percent lower at 667 yuan, but still down 3.1 percent for the week. It was its sixth weekly loss in seven.

Spot prices also fell, hitting a fresh 21-month low on Thursday. Benchmark ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 2.1 percent to $91.50 a tonne, the lowest since Sept. 7, 2012, according to data compiler Steel Index. It was down 3.2 percent for the week so far, its eight weekly loss in nine.

The decline in iron ore prices reflects "concern that China's iron ore traders and steel mills will face tighter credit and as steel demand remains weak," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

Iron ore fell below $100 a tonne on May 19 and has lost almost 32 percent this year, potentially curbing profits at top miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton .

The iron ore market is "saturated" with Rio Tinto completing its output expansion ahead of schedule and stockpiles of the bulk commodity at Chinese ports at record levels, said Morgan Stanley.

Goldman Sachs expects global seaborne supply of iron ore to outpace demand by 72 million tonnes in 2014, widening to 175 million tonnes next year.

"Those who are buying are targeting lower and lower prices every day. Supply is abundant and sentiment is weak," said a trader in Shanghai.

Citigroup said on Tuesday it sees "robust downside support" for iron ore at $90 a tonne, adding that most Chinese traders consider prices below $100 good value.

The sustained strength in China's steel production should help provide some support to iron ore prices. The country's crude steel output rose to a record 70.43 million tonnes in May, government data showed.

In Singapore, iron ore futures were steady on Friday, with the July contract on the Singapore Exchange little changed at $90.50 a tonne in afternoon deals.

The most-active rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.2 percent lower at 3,029 yuan a tonne, off the day's trough of 3,015 yuan, which was its weakest since the exchange introduced rebar futures in March 2009.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3029 -5.00 -0.16 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 667 -3.00 -0.45 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 90.5 -0.08 -0.09 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 91.5 -2.00 -2.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 91.17 -2.85 -3.03 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2106 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)