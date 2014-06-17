* Spot iron ore fell below $90 on Monday, lowest since Sept 2012 * Iron ore has lost over a third of its value this year * Reduced supply from smaller South American exporters By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 17 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore fell to record lows on Tuesday, deepening losses in a market hounded by plentiful supply, weak Chinese steel prices and tighter credit conditions. Spot iron ore prices dropped below $90 a tonne on Monday for the first time since September 2012 and could extend its decline as the commodity swiftly approaches levels last seen in 2009. Tighter access to credit has made it difficult for some Chinese traders and mills to secure iron ore cargoes, while those that are buying are seeking lower prices amid high supplies, traders said. Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports were near record levels at 113 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV last week, according to data from industry consultancy Steelhome. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most active contract, was down 0.3 percent at 659 yuan ($110) a tonne, after touching 656 yuan, its lowest since being launched in October. The July iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange eased half a percent to $87.69 per tonne, also a low for the contract which SGX introduced in April last year. "We are still getting calls from our clients seeking to buy cargoes. But the market is weak because of the imbalance between supply and demand, there's still an oversupply of iron ore," said a trader in Shanghai. Prices for iron ore stocks sitting at Chinese ports have been dropping faster than that for fresh seaborne cargoes, he said, reflecting slow demand. The price for Australian 61-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines fell to 600-610 yuan a tonne on Tuesday from 650-660 yuan last week, he said. That translates to around $82-$83 a tonne, excluding taxes and port charges, lower than the $89 offer for a similar grade in the seaborne market, he said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.1 percent to $89 per tonne on Monday, its weakest since September 2012, according to Steel Index which compiles the data. Iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for top miners Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, has lost almost 34 percent of its value this year. Morgan Stanley said last week the iron ore market is "saturated" with Rio Tinto completing its output expansion ahead of schedule and inventory levels at Chinese ports staying high, adding it sees "little relief to these conditions over the next several years". Up to 80 million tonnes of domestic mine production in China may be forced to close because of the sharp drop in iron ore prices, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Monday. But even outside China, other high-cost producers are also being shut out of the market. The sharp fall in prices has reduced supply from smaller exporters such as Peru, Mexico, Venezuela as well as Iran, said another trader in Shanghai. "Latin America, except Brazil, has gone off the market. That's why I don't see prices going below $85. Supply will be very tight below $85," he said. Chinese steel futures also extended losses on Tuesday. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a record low of 2,994 yuan a tonne, down for a seventh straight session. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0359 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3004 -9.00 -0.30 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 659 -2.00 -0.30 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 87.69 -0.48 -0.54 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 89 -1.90 -2.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 89.48 -1.33 -1.46 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)