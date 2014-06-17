* Short-covering fuels recovery in China, Singapore futures

* Spot iron ore fell below $90 on Monday, lowest since Sept 2012

* Iron ore has lost a third of its value this year

* Reduced supply from smaller South American exporters (Recasts to show rebound in futures; adds trader's comments; updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, June 17 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore bounced off record lows on Tuesday as investors covered short positions although plentiful supply of the steelmaking commodity kept gains in check.

The recovery bodes well for spot iron ore prices which dropped below $90 a tonne on Monday for the first time since September 2012. Shanghai steel futures also rebounded from an all-time low.

"There's some short-covering after the sharp fall in prices. But the outlook is still bearish because of an oversupplied market," said an iron ore trader in Singapore.

"We constantly receive offers from steel mills who are offloading their third-quarter allocation from their long-term contracts," he said, adding he gets such offers of cargoes from about nine Chinese mills on average each day.

Chinese steel producers have been cutting back on long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound significantly amid a supply glut.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most active contract, closed 0.9 percent higher at 667 yuan ($110) a tonne, after earlier touching 656 yuan, its lowest since being launched in October.

The July iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $89.24 per tonne, rebounding from a session low of $87.69, which was its weakest since SGX introduced iron ore futures in April last year.

Chinese steel futures also recovered. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.2 percent to settle at 3,018 yuan per tonne, after falling to a record low of 2,994 yuan.

"We are still getting calls from our clients seeking to buy cargoes. But the market is weak because of the imbalance between supply and demand," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

'OFF THE MARKET'

Tighter access to credit has made it difficult for some Chinese traders and mills to secure iron ore cargoes, while those that are buying are seeking lower prices amid high supplies, traders said.

Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports were near record levels at 113 million tonnes SH-TOT-IRONINV last week, according to data from industry consultancy Steelhome.

Prices for iron ore stocks sitting at Chinese ports have been dropping faster than that for fresh seaborne cargoes, the Shanghai-based trader said, reflecting slow demand.

The price for Australian 61 percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines fell to 600-610 yuan a tonne on Tuesday from 650-660 yuan last week, he said. That translates to around $82-$83 a tonne, excluding taxes and port charges, lower than the $89 offer for a similar grade in the seaborne market, he said.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.1 percent to $89 per tonne on Monday, its weakest since September 2012, according to Steel Index which compiles the data.

Iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for top miners Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, has lost almost 34 percent of its value this year.

Morgan Stanley said last week the iron ore market is "saturated" with Rio Tinto completing its output expansion ahead of schedule and inventory levels at Chinese ports staying high, adding it sees "little relief to these conditions over the next several years".

Up to 80 million tonnes of domestic mine production in China may be forced to close because of the sharp drop in iron ore prices, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Monday.

But even outside China, other high-cost producers are also being shut out of the market.

The sharp fall in prices has reduced supply from smaller exporters such as Peru, Mexico, Venezuela as well as Iran, said another trader in Shanghai.

"Latin America, except Brazil, has gone off the market. That's why I don't see prices going below $85. Supply will be very tight below $85," he said.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0705 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3018 +5.00 +0.17 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 667 +6.00 +0.91 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 89.24 +1.07 +1.21 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 89 -1.90 -2.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 89.48 -1.33 -1.46 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)