* China housing prices rise at slowest pace in 13 months * Prices for spot iron ore cargoes firmer, but traders doubt rally By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 18 Chinese steel and iron ore futures came off session highs on Wednesday after data showed Chinese home prices fell for the first time in two years, reflecting continued pressure on the housing market that may dent demand for steel. Prices for spot iron ore cargoes edged higher after the benchmark rate slid to a 21-month low earlier in the week, although traders said a prolonged supply glut would clip further gains. Rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was steady at 3,009 yuan ($480) a tonne by midday after peaking at 3,027 yuan earlier. China's average new home prices edged down in May, official data showed, underlining a downtrend taking hold in the market as the world's No. 2 economy slows. "The real estate market is seeing a tough period this year and so is steel. But I don't think the government will allow a big drop in housing prices, they will not want to see a crash," said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. Shanghai rebar futures have fallen by more than 18 percent this year on slower steel demand as traders run down stocks while inventory at mills rises. Stockpiles of steel products among Chinese traders dropped to 13.65 million tonnes last week from 13.91 million tonnes the week before, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel, falling for a 15th week in a row. In contrast, steel inventory among China's mills climbed to 14.52 million tonnes as of June 10 from 13.85 million tonnes at the end of May. Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 665 yuan a tonne, off the session's high of 672 yuan. A cargo of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore fines traded at $91 per tonne via the globalORE platform on Wednesday, up from deals of $89 and $90 on Tuesday, traders said. The price of the benchmark 62-percent iron ore edged up to $89.30 a tonne on Tuesday, from $89 the previous day which was its weakest since September 2012, based on data compiled by Steel Index. "Personally I'm not convinced of the price increase. Port stock prices are going down. I think there are too many bearish factors at the moment to have any real rally," said a broker in Singapore. Iron ore prices have fallen by more than a third this year as supply outpaced demand. Stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports stood at 113 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV not far from a record-high of 113.6 million tonnes reached at the end of May, according to data from Steelhome. China's crackdown on commodity financing along with an ongoing probe in Qingdao port into the fraudulent use of commodities as loan collateral may curb the use of iron ore for financing and push more of the raw material into the market, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "Taking all of this into account, the iron ore market looks biased towards oversupply in the very near term," the bank said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0441 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3009 +0.00 +0.00 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 665 +2.00 +0.30 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 89.87 +0.37 +0.41 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 89.3 +0.30 +0.34 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 89.98 +0.50 +0.56 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)