* Restocking by some Chinese traders lift prices * Some expect prices to have touched bottom * Concerns still stay due to oversupply, high stockpiles By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, June 20 Chinese iron ore futures posted their biggest daily gain in four weeks on Friday as some traders start to pick up cargoes, although the market remains wary that an oversupply will limit any gains. Rising overseas supplies of iron ore and weaker steel demand growth in China, the world's top consumer of the two commodities, have slashed the price of the raw material .IO62-CNI=SI by 32 percent this year, pushing it below $90 a tonne earlier this week. Some Chinese traders felt iron ore prices had hit bottom when prices fell to around $90 and started to make bookings in expectation that record high steel production would maintain strong appetite for the raw material. "The downside room for iron ore prices to fall further below $90 is limited and prices of tenders have also inched up, so we think it's an opportunity to book a few cargoes," said an iron ore trader in coastal Shandong province. Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest iron ore miner, sold a 170,000-tonne cargo of its 61 percent grade Australian iron ore fines in a tender at $91.19 a tonne on Thursday, above market expectations, traders said. China's underlying demand for iron ore remains strong given brisk steel output. The country's large steelmakers produced a record high 1.833 million tonnes of crude steel on average a day in the first 10 days of June, based on data from the China Iron and Steel Association. The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.35 percent to 674 yuan ($110) a tonne by the midday break, the biggest daily gain since May 22. It is heading for its second weekly rise in the past eight weeks. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rebounded half a percent to 3,030 yuan a tonne by midday break, but is on track for a seventh weekly loss out of the past eight weeks. OVERSUPPLY WEIGHS Benchmark spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI for 62-percent grade rose for a third day in a row on Thursday, edging up 0.4 percent to $90.70 a tonne, after hitting a 21-month low of $89.00 on Monday. Some traders, however, expect an overhang of port inventories and tighter credit will limit iron ore buying and keep a lid on prices. "The rebound (of iron ore futures) came after a long time of falls in prices, but the still weak market fundamentals will cap the upside room," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. Some traders said it is still difficult to sell Australian 61-percent iron ore fines at above $90 a tonne and expect prices to fall between $80-85 a tonne as steel demand weakens in summer when hot weather slows down construction activity. "It is still too early to say that prices have touched the bottom yet as the market is lacking any positive stimulus, while port inventories and supplies are still increasing," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Banks are expected to further tighten trade loans to iron ore traders to cut their exposure to default risks, a move that could force some cash-strapped traders to liquidate their stocks and put further pressure on prices. Iron ore inventories at main Chinese ports have hit a record of 113.4 million tonnes by Friday, up 0.8 percent from a week ago, according to data from industry website Umetal.com. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0413 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3030 +16.00 +0.53 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 674 +9.00 +1.35 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 90.7 +0.40 +0.44 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 91.23 -0.05 -0.05 ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)