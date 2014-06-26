* Dalian iron ore rises as much as 3.5 pct, Shanghai rebar up nearly 1 pct * Some traders betting iron ore market has hit bottom By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 26 Iron ore and steel futures in China rose on Thursday to their highest level in nearly a month, with iron ore climbing as much as 3.5 percent, supported by a better outlook for the world's No. 2 economy. Spot iron ore prices also pulled further away from 21-month lows reached last week as traders snapped up cargoes, betting that the beaten-down market may have hit a bottom, having fallen more than 30 percent this year. "Some local governments have started to implement some small stimulus measures to boost activity and I think the better economic outlook is behind the surge in prices," said a trader in Shanghai. China's manufacturing activity expanded in June for the first time in six months, according to a survey by HSBC released on Monday, adding to growing signs that the economy has regained momentum in the second quarter. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 2.8 percent at 710 yuan ($110) a tonne by midday, after peaking at 715 yuan earlier, its highest since May 28. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,106 yuan per tonne, a level last seen on May 30, before easing slightly to 3,100 yuan, up 0.9 percent. Some traders were buying spot iron ore cargoes at higher prices, optimistic that a stronger recovery in the market is taking hold, traders said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.4 percent to $93.70 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Steel Index. The price of the steelmaking commodity has mostly rebounded since hitting $89 on June 16, its lowest level since September 2012. Prices have stayed below $100 per tonne for more than five weeks as a supply glut kept rallies in check, but some traders have began to take positions. "There's a view that the market has reached a bottom, and some traders are buying up cargoes," said an iron ore trader in Tianjin who was hoping to sell a shipment of low-grade iron ore from Honduras as prices recover. Supply of higher grade cargoes from Australia and Brazil remains brisk, although a cargo of Australian 61-percent grade Pilbara iron ore fines for August delivery to China was sold at $95 a tonne on Wednesday, $2 higher than a deal on Monday, traders said. Global miner Rio Tinto is selling another 170,000-tonne cargo of the Pilbara fines at a tender on Thursday while Vale is offering 167,754 tonnes of 64.26-percent grade fines and 101,404 tonnes of 60.96-percent grade lump at a separate tender, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0410 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3100 +27.00 +0.88 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 710 +19.00 +2.75 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 97.08 +1.33 +1.39 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.7 +0.40 +0.43 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 92.97 +0.00 +0.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)