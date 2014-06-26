* Dalian iron ore jumps nearly 4 pct, Shanghai rebar up 1.4
pct
* Improved Chinese economic outlook boosts sentiment
* Some traders betting iron ore market has hit bottom
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 26 Chinese iron ore futures
climbed nearly 4 percent on Thursday in the biggest gain since
their launch in October and steel prices touched one-month peaks
as economic optimism brightened prospects for the two
commodities.
Spot iron ore prices also pulled further away from 21-month
lows reached last week as traders snapped up cargoes, betting
that the beaten-down market may have hit a bottom, having fallen
more than 30 percent this year on concerns over growing supply.
"Some local governments have started to implement some small
stimulus measures to boost activity and I think the better
economic outlook is behind the surge in prices," said a trader
in Shanghai.
China's manufacturing activity expanded in June for the
first time in six months, according to a survey by HSBC released
on Monday, adding to growing signs that the world's
second-largest economy has regained momentum in the second
quarter.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange jumped 3.8 percent to close at 717 yuan
($120) a tonne. It was the biggest single-day rise for a
most-active contract since the bourse launched iron ore futures
in October last year.
It touched its upside limit of 718 yuan for the day, its
highest since May 28.
Iron ore futures in Singapore similarly rallied. The July
iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange advanced
2.1 percent to $97.75 per tonne and the September contract
jumped 2.8 percent, also to $97.75.
The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,119
yuan per tonne, the highest since May 29. It closed up 1.4
percent at 3,115 yuan.
MARKET BOTTOM
Some traders were buying spot iron ore cargoes at higher
prices, optimistic that a stronger recovery in the market is
taking hold, traders said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.4
percent to $93.70 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data
compiled by Steel Index.
The price of the steelmaking commodity has mostly rebounded
since hitting $89 on June 16, its lowest level since September
2012. Prices have stayed below $100 per tonne for more than five
weeks as a supply glut kept rallies in check, but some traders
have began to take positions.
"There's a view that the market has reached a bottom, and
some traders are buying up cargoes," said an iron ore trader in
Tianjin who was hoping to sell a shipment of low-grade iron ore
from Honduras as prices recover.
Supply of higher grade cargoes from Australia and Brazil
remains brisk, although a cargo of Australian 61-percent grade
Pilbara iron ore fines for August delivery to China was sold at
$95 a tonne on Wednesday, $2 higher than a deal on Monday,
traders said.
Global miner Rio Tinto is selling another
170,000-tonne cargo of the Pilbara fines at a tender on Thursday
while Vale is offering 167,754 tonnes of
64.26-percent grade fines and 101,404 tonnes of 60.96-percent
grade lump at a separate tender, traders said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0729 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3115 +42.00 +1.37
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 717 +26.00 +3.76
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 97.75 +2.00 +2.09
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.7 +0.40 +0.43
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 92.97 +0.00 +0.00
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
