* Dalian iron ore fell 22 pct in Jan-June, spot ore lost 30 pct * China factory activity hits 6-month high in June By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 1 Chinese iron ore futures fell on Tuesday in a weak start for the commodity for the second half of the year as supply glut worries countered fresh evidence of recovery in the country's manufacturing sector. Spot iron ore prices have fallen 30 percent this year and have been stranded below $100 a tonne for six weeks now as a supply worries weigh. "A key concern is whether the growth in seaborne iron ore supply from Australia can be absorbed if steel demand in China cannot grow at the same rate," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 693 yuan ($110) a tonne by midday, slipping for a second session in a row. The contract fell 22 percent in the first six months of the year. The price drop came despite government data showing that China's factory activity quickened to a six-month high in June on improving domestic and foreign demand, adding to signs that the economy is regaining strength after an unsteady start to 2014. The weaker futures may be a further drag on spot iron prices, with the benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI falling 1.2 percent to $93.80 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiler Steel Index. "Buyers retreated from the market in the face of high offers," Steel Index said, slowing down from stronger buying interest in the past week when a slide in the benchmark price to a 21-month low of $89 had fueled appetite for spot cargoes. Chinese steel futures also slipped for a second session on Tuesday. The most-traded rebar contract for delivery in October on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to 3,072 yuan per tonne. Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, tends to slow down along with construction activity during the summer months that run through August. The seasonal weakness is also at risk from a weaker property sector. "Any weakness in Chinese steel demand in the second half is likely to come from a slowdown in residential construction, as falling residential property prices potentially slow sales and property development," ANZ said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3072 -6.00 -0.19 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 693 -6.00 -0.86 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.8 -1.10 -1.16 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 94.02 -1.79 -1.87 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2021 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)