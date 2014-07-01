* Dalian iron ore fell 22 pct in Jan-June, spot ore lost 30
pct
* China factory activity hits 6-month high in June
* Limited upside for iron ore in H2, more risks in 2015-poll
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 1 Chinese iron ore futures came
off session lows after falling more than 1 percent on Tuesday,
although continuing caution in the glut-hit market capped the
rise despite fresh evidence of recovery in the country's
manufacturing sector.
Spot iron ore prices are expected to steady in the second
half of the year after a plunge in the first six months on a
flood of new supply to top buyer China, but further weakness is
seen in 2015, a Reuters poll showed. Iron ore has lost 30
percent this year and has been stranded below $100 a tonne for
six weeks now.
"A key concern is whether the growth in seaborne iron ore
supply from Australia can be absorbed if steel demand in China
cannot grow at the same rate," Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said in a note.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 0.3 percent higher at 701 yuan ($110)
a tonne, after falling 1.1 percent to a session low of 691 yuan.
The contract fell 22 percent in the first six months of the
year.
The price drop earlier came despite government data showing
that China's factory activity quickened to a six-month high in
June on improving domestic and foreign demand, adding to signs
that the economy is regaining strength after an unsteady start
to 2014.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.2
percent to $93.80 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiler
Steel Index.
"Buyers retreated from the market in the face of high
offers," Steel Index said, slowing down from stronger buying
interest in the past week when a slide in the benchmark price to
a 21-month low of $89 had fueled appetite for spot cargoes.
Iron ore will average $100 a tonne in the second half of
2014, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 11
analysts, down from around $112 in the first six months.
The price is forecast to slip further to $96 next year, the
poll showed, the first time since 2009 that the annual average
would be below $100.
A decade of short supply is coming to an end as an expansion
binge by global miners increases output, knocking the price of
the steelmaking raw material in the first half and forcing
high-cost Chinese producers to curb production.
Chinese steel futures slipped for a second session on
Tuesday. The most-traded rebar contract for delivery in October
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to
end at 3,069 yuan per tonne.
Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and
producer, tends to slow down along with construction activity
during the summer months that run through August. Demand is also
at risk from a weaker property sector.
"Any weakness in Chinese steel demand in the second half is
likely to come from a slowdown in residential construction, as
falling residential property prices potentially slow sales and
property development," ANZ said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0706 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3069 -9.00 -0.29
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 701 +2.00 +0.29
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 94 +0.42 +0.45
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.8 -1.10 -1.16
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 94.02 -1.79 -1.87
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2021 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)