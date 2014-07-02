* Spot Australian cargoes trade higher on globalORE

* Dalian iron ore futures climb nearly 3 pct

* Limited upside seen for iron ore in second half of 2014 -poll (Adds Asian stocks, Xilin Iron and Steel, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, July 2 Iron ore edged higher as traders snapped up spot cargoes, raising their bets on a market recovery that has proved elusive this year amid bountiful supply.

Australian spot iron ore cargoes traded higher on Wednesday as iron ore futures in China jumped nearly 3 percent and those in Singapore rose more than 2 percent. While Chinese equities posted modest gains, stocks elsewhere in Asia hit a three-year peak in the wake of upbeat global manufacturing data.

The price of the steel-making raw material is likely to steady in the second half of 2014 after a slump in the first six months on a flood of new supply to top buyer China, but further weakness is seen in 2015, a Reuters poll showed.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.4 percent to $94.20 a tonne on Tuesday, after a two-day drop, according to data compiled by Steel Index. Iron ore has fallen 30 percent this year.

Higher prices for seaborne spot cargoes suggest the benchmark rate could sustain gains on Wednesday.

An 80,000-tone cargo of Australian 58-percent grade Yandi iron ore fines was sold on the globalORE platform at $78.50 a tonne, up by a dollar from Tuesday, traders said. Another 80,000-tonne shipment of 62-percent grade Australian fines traded at $95 per tonne, up from $93.50, they added.

Chinese steel mills, the biggest users of the raw material, were also buying iron ore to replenish stockpiles, but the majority of the deals were by traders, said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

"Some traders who bought last week are trying to maintain prices at high levels so they can unload their other stocks," he said.

"Some mills are also buying but I don't think they're so desperate to buy cargo now when there's a lot of available supply."

Miner Rio Tinto is offering 100,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines and 70,000 tonnes of 62.7-percent lump at a tender on Wednesday, traders said.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 2.9 percent to close at 716 yuan ($120) a tonne, just off the session's high of 719 yuan. The August iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange rose 2.2 percent to $97.04 per tonne.

XILIN IRON AND STEEL

Deutsche Bank is predicting a surplus of 55 million tonnes in global seaborne supply of iron ore this year, widening to 106 million tonnes in 2015, as it sees a modest 3-percent growth in Chinese steel demand this year and next.

Despite an expansion in China's factory activity in June, hitting a six-month high, the Purchasing Managers' Index for the steel sector remained under 50 for a second straight month, or still in contraction.

The steel industry continues "to face oversupply risks," UOB-Kay Hian Securities analyst Helen Lau said in a note.

"Going forward, small turnaround among steel mills in May due to low feedstock prices will lead to production expansion. That, coupled with the weak property market and tight liquidity for the steel industry, increases concern on oversupply," said Lau.

A large private Chinese steelmaker is struggling with mounting debts that have left it unable to pay workers, a newspaper reported. The semi-official China Business News said Xilin Iron and Steel Group, the biggest producer in the northeast province of Heilongjiang, had accumulated 19 billion yuan ($3.06 billion) of outstanding debt by the end of March.

The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.9 percent at 3,097 yuan a tonne after touching a one-week low of 3,049 yuan earlier. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0706 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3097 +26.00 +0.85 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 716 +20.00 +2.87 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 94.2 +0.40 +0.43 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 93.77 -0.25 -0.27 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2120 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sunil Nair)