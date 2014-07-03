* Benchmark spot iron ore gains for 2nd day on Wednesday
* China's services sector activity at 15-month high in June
* Australia's Port Hedland exports to China steady in June
SINGAPORE, July 3 China's iron ore futures
scaled one-month highs on Thursday as expectations that prices
would regain some ground after this year's steep drop boosted
buying of the steelmaking commodity.
Chinese mills are purchasing spot iron ore cargoes to
replenish stockpiles and traders are taking positions hoping the
market has already hit bottom, although brisk supply threatens
to stall a rally in prices.
Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange rose as high as 724 yuan ($120) a tonne, its
loftiest since May 27, before paring gains to close at 712 yuan,
up 0.4 percent.
"Steel mills in China need to buy iron ore because their
stocks are low. But their demand is not enough and after this
round of buying, prices will go down again," said Cao Bo,
analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.
"The increase in the rate of supply is higher than the rise
in demand," said Cao.
Spot prices of iron ore, the top revenue earner for global
miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton , have fallen nearly 30 percent this
year on big supply increases at a time when Chinese steel demand
is growing at a slower rate.
Rio Tinto, the world's No. 2 iron ore producer, boosted its
annual production capacity to 290 million tonnes in May, two
months ahead of schedule, leading a race for higher output by
Australian miners that helped push down prices to a 21-month low
of $89 a tonne in June.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $94.70 a tonne on
Wednesday, rising for a second day, according to data compiler
Steel Index.
Appetite for spot seaborne iron ore shipments increased this
week, with prices for Australian cargoes rising and prices for
imported stocks at some Chinese ports also gaining, traders
said.
'STRONGER FUNDAMENTALS'
"Improving sentiment in China, along with looser credit
conditions and stronger fundamentals, has seen the market take
positions with the expectation that prices are to improve in
July-September," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in
a note.
Activity in China's services sector expanded at its fastest
pace in 15 months in June, a private survey showed on Thursday,
reinforcing signs that the broader economy is stabilising.
It followed official and private surveys earlier this week
that showed the country's factory activity hit multi-month highs
last month.
But some iron ore traders were cautious and not buying
cargoes at the moment.
"We're just selling cargoes from one mill to another. Some
mills are still unloading some cargoes from their long-term
contracts to get their money back. If they need iron ore
urgently they can buy from ports," said a trader in Shanghai.
Chinese steel mills have been cutting back on long-term iron
ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that
beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound strongly amid
plentiful supply.
Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland,
which handles nearly a fifth of global trade, eased slightly to
29.2 million tonnes in June from a record 29.9 million tonnes in
May.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT4 3083 +5.00 +0.16
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 712 +3.00 +0.42
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 97.25 +0.66 +0.68
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 94.7 +0.50 +0.53
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.33 +1.56 +1.66
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2145 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
