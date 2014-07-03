* Benchmark spot iron ore gains for 2nd day on Wednesday * China's services sector activity at 15-month high in June * Australia's Port Hedland exports to China steady in June (Adds Port Hedland shipments, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 3 China's iron ore futures scaled one-month highs on Thursday as expectations that prices would regain some ground after this year's steep drop boosted buying of the steelmaking commodity. Chinese mills are purchasing spot iron ore cargoes to replenish stockpiles and traders are taking positions hoping the market has already hit bottom, although brisk supply threatens to stall a rally in prices. Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as high as 724 yuan ($120) a tonne, its loftiest since May 27, before paring gains to close at 712 yuan, up 0.4 percent. "Steel mills in China need to buy iron ore because their stocks are low. But their demand is not enough and after this round of buying, prices will go down again," said Cao Bo, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. "The increase in the rate of supply is higher than the rise in demand," said Cao. Spot prices of iron ore, the top revenue earner for global miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , have fallen nearly 30 percent this year on big supply increases at a time when Chinese steel demand is growing at a slower rate. Rio Tinto, the world's No. 2 iron ore producer, boosted its annual production capacity to 290 million tonnes in May, two months ahead of schedule, leading a race for higher output by Australian miners that helped push down prices to a 21-month low of $89 a tonne in June. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $94.70 a tonne on Wednesday, rising for a second day, according to data compiler Steel Index. Appetite for spot seaborne iron ore shipments increased this week, with prices for Australian cargoes rising and prices for imported stocks at some Chinese ports also gaining, traders said. 'STRONGER FUNDAMENTALS' "Improving sentiment in China, along with looser credit conditions and stronger fundamentals, has seen the market take positions with the expectation that prices are to improve in July-September," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Activity in China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in 15 months in June, a private survey showed on Thursday, reinforcing signs that the broader economy is stabilising. It followed official and private surveys earlier this week that showed the country's factory activity hit multi-month highs last month. But some iron ore traders were cautious and not buying cargoes at the moment. "We're just selling cargoes from one mill to another. Some mills are still unloading some cargoes from their long-term contracts to get their money back. If they need iron ore urgently they can buy from ports," said a trader in Shanghai. Chinese steel mills have been cutting back on long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound strongly amid plentiful supply. Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland, which handles nearly a fifth of global trade, eased slightly to 29.2 million tonnes in June from a record 29.9 million tonnes in May. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3083 +5.00 +0.16 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 712 +3.00 +0.42 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JULY 97.25 +0.66 +0.68 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 94.7 +0.50 +0.53 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.33 +1.56 +1.66 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2145 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu)