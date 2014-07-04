* Chinese mills replenish on view of further price gains * Dalian iron ore futures also headed for third weekly rise By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 4 Spot iron ore prices are headed for a third straight weekly gain after rising to their highest level since late May as Chinese steel mills replenished stockpiles. Brisk gains in prices of spot iron ore cargoes this week point to a market in recovery after a slide to 21-month lows in mid-June. But traders said further gains hinge on a pickup in steel demand in top consumer China and a sustained decline in stocks of imported iron ore across Chinese ports, which have risen more than 30 percent this year. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.9 percent to $96.50 a tonne on Thursday, its highest since May 28, based on data provided by Steel Index. Price of the raw material, the top revenue earner for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto, has recovered more than 8 percent since touching a 21-month trough of $89 on June 16. It has gained 1.7 percent for the week so far. "There's a growing view that the price would bounce to $100 soon or even above that so mills and traders are taking this chance to order some cargo," said an iron ore trader in Rizhao city in China's eastern Shandong province. Medium-sized Chinese steel producers were restocking on iron ore after their inventories dropped to 15-20 days of use from 20-30 days normally, he said. Iron ore has stayed below $100 a tonne since falling below that level on May 19. An amply supplied market has made it difficult for prices to stage a firm recovery, but some traders were optimistic this week's ascent could be sustained given increased appetite for spot cargoes and gains in China's iron ore futures. Iron ore for delivery in September on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was little-changed at 715 yuan ($120) a tonne by midday and was on track for a third weekly increase. Last week, the September contract jumped nearly 6 percent, the biggest gain for a most-active contract since the bourse launched it in October. In a sign that demand for spot seaborne cargoes is picking up, premiums for miner BHP Billiton's iron ore lump rose this week to 5.5-6 cents per dry metric tonne from 3-3.5 cents last week, the Shandong trader said, adding his company just bought 80,000 tonnes of iron ore lump. Prices for imported iron ore cargoes at Chinese ports also rose 10-20 yuan a tonne this week, said a trader in Shanghai, but added that port stocks should keep falling to sustain price gains. Inventory of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports fell to 112.65 million tonnes last Friday SH-TOT-IRONINV, from a record high 113.65 million tonnes the week before, according to Steelhome, which tracks the data. The 1 million tonne drop was the biggest weekly drop in stocks this year. Firmer Chinese steel demand would help sustain gains in iron ore, although the outlook isn't too bright, analysts say. "Despite recent gains, a stronger June PMI and likely accommodative policies, the long-term view is that the slump in China's steel sector will continue as demand from real estate, machinery, and the automobile sectors continue to cool," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. China's factory activity hit multi-month highs in June, reinforcing signs that the broader economy was stabilising, based on official and private surveys released earlier this week. The most-traded steel rebar contract for delivery in January 2015 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3 percent to 3,104 yuan a tonne, and was down slightly for the week after a two-week climb. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0430 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT4 3088 -8.00 -0.26 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 715 -1.00 -0.14 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 96.5 +1.80 +1.90 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.33 +1.00 +1.05 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2062 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)