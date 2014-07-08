* Chinese mills' buying interest slows after recent
restocking
* Iron ore prices to struggle without turnaround in port
stocks - CBA
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 8 Iron ore slipped below $96 a
tonne as Chinese steel mills held back from replenishing
supplies with record high stockpiles of the raw material at the
country's ports curbing any urgency to buy spot cargoes.
Iron ore has stayed below $100 a tonne for seven weeks now,
hitting a 21-month low of $89 last month as supply outpaced
growth in demand in top importer China. China's iron ore futures
dropped for a third straight day on Tuesday.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.6 percent to $95.90 a tonne on
Monday, data compiler Steel Index said.
The fall in the benchmark price in mid-June to its lowest
since September 2012 prompted mills to restock and traders to
take positions on bets the market is on the road to recovery.
But the price gains in spot cargoes have since stalled.
Global miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61-percent
grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $95.03 a tonne at a
tender on Monday, traders said. The price was down from deals of
$95.80 on Friday and $96.01 on Thursday, traders said.
After boosting their iron ore inventory to 28-30 days of
use, some Chinese steel producers have now stepped back from the
market, said a trader in Shanghai.
"The recent rally was really driven by speculative traders
who have too much port stocks that they wanted to unload.
But now it depends upon the mills and they're saying, 'I'm not
going to buy and I'm going to wait for a couple of weeks before
my inventory actually goes down.'"
Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports hit a record
high 113.7 million tonnes last week, according to industry
consultancy SteelHome which tracks the data. The port inventory
has risen more than 31 percent this year.
"The ongoing increase in port stocks suggests to us that
mills don't need to buy immediately and that the supply impulse
coming through at the moment continues to outweigh any
restocking-led lift in demand," Commonwealth Bank of Australia
said in a note.
"We expect iron ore prices to struggle to lift without a
turnaround in the levels of iron ore port stocks," the bank
said.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange eased 0.1 percent to 702 yuan ($110) a tonne
by 0314 GMT.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0314 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3084 -6.00 -0.19
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 702 -1.00 -0.14
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.9 -0.60 -0.62
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.26 -0.85 -0.88
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2032 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)