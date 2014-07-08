* Chinese mills' buying interest slows after recent restocking * Iron ore prices to struggle without turnaround in port stocks - CBA By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 8 Iron ore slipped below $96 a tonne as Chinese steel mills held back from replenishing supplies with record high stockpiles of the raw material at the country's ports curbing any urgency to buy spot cargoes. Iron ore has stayed below $100 a tonne for seven weeks now, hitting a 21-month low of $89 last month as supply outpaced growth in demand in top importer China. China's iron ore futures dropped for a third straight day on Tuesday. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.6 percent to $95.90 a tonne on Monday, data compiler Steel Index said. The fall in the benchmark price in mid-June to its lowest since September 2012 prompted mills to restock and traders to take positions on bets the market is on the road to recovery. But the price gains in spot cargoes have since stalled. Global miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $95.03 a tonne at a tender on Monday, traders said. The price was down from deals of $95.80 on Friday and $96.01 on Thursday, traders said. After boosting their iron ore inventory to 28-30 days of use, some Chinese steel producers have now stepped back from the market, said a trader in Shanghai. "The recent rally was really driven by speculative traders who have too much port stocks that they wanted to unload. But now it depends upon the mills and they're saying, 'I'm not going to buy and I'm going to wait for a couple of weeks before my inventory actually goes down.'" Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports hit a record high 113.7 million tonnes last week, according to industry consultancy SteelHome which tracks the data. The port inventory has risen more than 31 percent this year. "The ongoing increase in port stocks suggests to us that mills don't need to buy immediately and that the supply impulse coming through at the moment continues to outweigh any restocking-led lift in demand," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "We expect iron ore prices to struggle to lift without a turnaround in the levels of iron ore port stocks," the bank said. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange eased 0.1 percent to 702 yuan ($110) a tonne by 0314 GMT. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3084 -6.00 -0.19 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 702 -1.00 -0.14 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.9 -0.60 -0.62 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.26 -0.85 -0.88 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2032 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)