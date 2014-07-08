* Four Australian cargoes sold on globalORE platform

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, July 8 Iron ore futures in China climbed more than 2 percent on Tuesday and spot cargoes were sold at higher prices as traders wagered on a recovery after this year's slide.

But traders said some Chinese steel mills held back from replenishing supplies with record high stockpiles of the raw material at the country's ports curbing any urgency to buy immediately available cargoes.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 2.4 percent at 720 yuan ($120) a tonne, reversing early losses that pulled it to as low as 698 yuan in morning trades.

Singapore futures also advanced. The August and September contracts on the Singapore Exchange each rose 1.6 percent to $96.75 a tonne.

Four cargoes of Australian iron ore, with a total volume of 450,000 tonnes, were sold on the globalORE platform, the platform said on its website.

Three 62-percent grade shipments were traded between $96 and $96.80 per tonne, firmer than the benchmark index level. A fourth cargo of 58-percent grade material was sold at $79.50 a tonne, higher than a previous deal of around $78, traders said.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.6 percent to $95.90 a tonne on Monday, data compiler Steel Index said. For the year, the price has dropped nearly 29 percent.

But some Chinese steel producers have now stepped back from the market after boosting their iron ore inventory to 28-30 days of use, said a trader in Shanghai.

"The recent rally was really driven by speculative traders who have too much port stocks that they wanted to unload. But now it depends upon the mills and they're saying, 'I'm not going to buy and I'm going to wait for a couple of weeks before my inventory actually goes down.'"

Iron ore has stayed below $100 a tonne for seven weeks now, hitting a 21-month low of $89 last month as supply outpaced growth in demand in top importer China.

Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports hit a record high 113.7 million tonnes last week, according to industry consultancy SteelHome, which tracks the data. The port inventory has risen more than 31 percent this year.

"The ongoing increase in port stocks suggests to us that mills don't need to buy immediately and that the supply impulse coming through at the moment continues to outweigh any restocking-led lift in demand," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

"We expect iron ore prices to struggle to lift without a turnaround in the levels of iron ore port stocks," the bank said.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0749 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3116 +26.00 +0.84 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 720 +17.00 +2.42 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.9 -0.60 -0.62 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.26 -0.85 -0.88 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.2028 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Prateek Chatterjee)