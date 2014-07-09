* Iron ore may climb back to $100 next week - ANZ
* Brisk supply still a threat for a market rebound - traders
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 9 China's iron ore futures
steadied on Wednesday, clinging to the prior session's gains
when they climbed more than 2 percent, as investors kept their
bets on a recovery that has eluded the market due to plentiful
supply.
Spot iron ore prices have struggled to bounce back above
$100 a tonne after falling below that level in mid-May and have
been trading near their weakest levels since September 2012. But
steady appetite for high-grade spot cargoes among Chinese
traders and mills has spurred optimism of a firmer rebound.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was unchanged at 709 yuan ($110) a tonne by
0325 GMT, after gaining more than 2 percent on Tuesday.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose
0.6 percent to $96.50 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data
compiled by Steel Index.
The price of the raw material that is the top revenue earner
for global miners Vale and Rio Tinto has
gained 8.4 percent since falling to a 21-month low of $89 in
mid-June. For the year, however, it is still down 28 percent,
among the hardest hit industrial commodities.
Stronger buying interest, stable stocks at Chinese ports and
an improving economy could help lift iron ore to $100 by next
week, Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note.
"However, prices are not expected to exceed $100 as
Australian supplies are forecast to remain strong in the
July-September quarter," it said.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at Chinese ports have held
above 100 million tonnes since February, hitting a record high
of 113.7 million tonnes last week.
"In my opinion right now it's 50-50, there's not too much
downside, there's not too much upside for the market," said a
trader in Shanghai who has held off from buying iron ore until
stronger signs emerge on where prices are headed.
There is particularly an oversupply of lower grade iron ore
cargoes in the market, prompting most sellers to offer deep
discounts, traders said.
Miners making deeper cuts in prices for clients as
competition heats up have included Rio Tinto and Fortescue
Metals Group.
Reflecting excess supplies of low-grade material, the price
gap between high-grade and low-grade iron ore has widened to
about $16 a tonne in July from $10 in early May, based on the
62-percent and 58-percent price gauge compiled by Steel Index.
"Lower grades are definitely a problem right now. There's
still demand for high-grade, but there's a lot of lower grade
cargoes where a lot of discounting has been happening," said
another Shanghai-based trader.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0325 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3105 +8.00 +0.26
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 709 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 96.5 +0.60 +0.63
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.51 +1.25 +1.31
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1966 Chinese yuan)
