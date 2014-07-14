* China moves to boost low-cost housing, infrastructure
* Shanghai rebar gains for 5th straight day
* Iron ore futures in China, Singapore edge up
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 14 Shanghai steel rebar futures
rose on Monday to their highest in nearly seven weeks on
expectations of firmer demand as China boosts spending on
infrastructure and low-cost housing to support its economy.
It was the fifth day of gains for rebar futures, boding well
for prices of raw material iron ore that have been gradually
recovering from this year's slump fueled by abundant supply.
China has completed construction of 2.8 million social
housing units so far this year, while 5.3 million new starts of
the 7 million planned have begun construction, achieving 58
percent of its 720 billion yuan ($116 billion) annual investment
target, Standard Bank analyst Melinda Moore said in a note.
Beijing has also approved 44 of 64 new rail projects planned
for this year and should approve the rest by end-August, Moore
said.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session high of
3,154 yuan ($510) a tonne, its loftiest since May 28. It closed
up 0.8 percent at 3,146 yuan.
China has been stepping up measures to stimulate its economy
that grew by 7.4 percent in the first quarter, the slowest pace
in six quarters.
Chinese cities, such as Hohhot and Jinan, have also been
removing restrictions on home purchases to allow people to buy
more properties.
These factors are driving steel prices higher, "but I don't
think they can last", said a trader in Shanghai.
"The property market is still on a downward trend. For the
second- and third-tier cities, there's still an oversupply of
properties and it remains a big problem."
China's economic growth is forecast to have steadied at 7.4
percent in April-June, according to a Reuters poll, and the
cooling housing market may pose a significant risk to China's
economy if conditions deteriorate sharply.
Average home prices fell for the first time in May while new
construction starts have tumbled.
China will release its second-quarter gross domestic product
data on Wednesday.
Still, rebar's gains helped lift iron ore futures, with the
most-active September contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
climbing 1 percent to end at 714 yuan a tonne.
The August contract on the Singapore Exchange
gained 0.8 percent to $98.01 per tonne.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $96.90 a tonne on Friday, gaining 0.4 percent for
the week, according to data provider Steel Index.
It was the fourth straight week of gains for the benchmark
price, which has recovered almost 9 percent since falling to a
21-month low of $89 in mid-June.
Improving Chinese steel demand, a drop in Chinese iron ore
production and a pause in expansion of iron ore capacity outside
China should keep iron ore between $90 and $110 during the
second half of 2014, Citigroup analysts said in a report.
"Prices should then fall again in 2015 as supply increases
both in Brazil and Australia," they said. Citi sees iron ore
averaging at $90 next year.
Prices at 0720 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3146 +25.00 +0.80
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 714 +7.00 +0.99
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 98.01 +0.76 +0.78
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 96.9 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.92 +0.37 +0.38
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)