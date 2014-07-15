* Shanghai rebar, Dalian ore hit highest since late May

* Iron ore has recovered 10 pct from 21-month low (Updates futures)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, July 15 Iron ore climbed to its highest level in almost seven weeks, moving closer to $100 a tonne, as firmer steel prices in top market China spurred buying interest in the raw material.

China's bid to push infrastructure spending to boost its economy lifted steel futures in Shanghai on Tuesday to their highest since late May. That has helped increase purchases of spot iron ore cargoes, raising chances that prices will bounce back to $100 per tonne after falling nearly 30 percent this year.

Iron ore has risen 10 percent since dropping to a 21-month low of $89 in mid-June, so far the trough this year for prices that dropped below the $100 support level in May.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1 percent to $97.90 a tonne on Monday, the highest since May 27, based on data compiled by Steel Index.

"There's a chance that the momentum can be sustained because steel prices are moving up. Definitely the government is going to help infrastructure spending and that should lend more support to steel prices, and also iron ore," said a trader in Shanghai.

The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 3,155 yuan ($510) a tonne on Tuesday, its loftiest since May 28. It closed nearly flat at 3,145 yuan.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this month that the government will step up efforts to build more infrastructure projects, including railway and energy ones, in poorer regions.

Beijing will release its gross domestic product data on Wednesday that is forecast to show that China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the second quarter, the same pace as in January-March which was the slowest clip in six quarters, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

But a recovery in iron ore to above $100 a tonne can spur higher cost and smaller suppliers back to the market after being shut out when prices fell, traders said.

"If the price goes beyond $100 there's going to be a lot more cargo coming into the market. When you have too much cargo coming back online then that's going to again put pressure on prices," said another Shanghai-based trader.

The China Iron and Steel Association cautioned steel producers from restocking aggressively as prices recover.

"If the delivery schedule of the big mining companies doesn't change in the third quarter, then prices are likely to fall further, and (steel) companies should fully consider the supply situation and rationally arrange their inventory levels," CISA said in a note on Monday.

Stockpiles of imported iron ore at Chinese ports stood at 113.4 million tonnes on Friday, not far below a record high of 113.7 million tonnes reached the previous week, based on data from industry consultancy SteelHome which tracks inventory at 44 Chinese ports. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed little changed at 716 yuan a tonne, after peaking at 725 yuan earlier, also its highest since late May. Prices at 0725 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3145 +2.00 +0.06 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 716 +1.00 +0.14 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 98.98 +0.44 +0.45 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 97.9 +1.00 +1.03 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 97.67 +0.75 +0.77 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anupama Dwivedi)