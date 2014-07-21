* Dalian iron ore down 1.4 pct after 4 pct slide on Friday
* Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports at 113.6 mln tonnes
* Traders' steel stocks at 13.1 mln T, lowest since Dec 2012
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 21 Steel and iron ore futures in
China fell to one-month lows on Monday, stretching steep losses
from the prior session, weighed down by slow demand that has
kept steel traders from replenishing inventories and iron ore
stocks at ports high.
Stocks of five major steel products held by Chinese traders
fell to 13.13 million tonnes on Friday, according to industry
consultancy Mysteel. That is the lowest inventory level since
December 2012, said Helen Lau, analyst at UOB-Kay Han Securities
in Hong Kong.
"Because the inventory is so low, I expect some restocking
by traders and end-users, but maybe only towards late August
because seasonal demand is slowing down as the weather gets
hotter," said Lau. Construction activity thins during summer in
China.
Rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed down 1.4 percent at 3,042 yuan ($490) a tonne.
Earlier, the contract fell to 3,041 yuan, its weakest since June
20.
Rebar, or reinforcing bar which is used in construction,
dropped 2.5 percent on Friday.
China's commitment to spur economic growth via measures
including infrastructure spending has helped lift prices of both
steel and iron ore to their highest since late May before
Friday's slide.
But traders said supply continued to outstrip demand for
iron ore in the spot market, with Chinese steel mills still
unloading excess cargoes back into the spot market.
Stocks of iron ore among Chinese mills rose to 33 days of
use last week from 30 days in late June, said Lau, reflecting
recent restocking after benchmark spot prices fell to a 21-month
low of $89 a tonne last month.
At China's ports, the inventory of imported iron ore stood
at 113.6 million tonnes on Friday, just slightly off the record
high of 113.7 million tonnes reached earlier this month,
according to SteelHome, which tracks the data at 44 Chinese
ports.
The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell to 683 yuan a
tonne, its lowest since June 24, before ending down 1.4 percent
at 686 yuan. The contract fell by its daily downside limit of 4
percent on Friday.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped nearly 1 percent to $96.60 a tonne on Friday, according
to data compiled by Steel Index, falling marginally for all of
last week after a four-week rally.
Worries over Chinese steel mills going under have also
weighed on sentiment towards the sector.
"We assume the market is concerned by the domino effect of
these collapses and the potential for banks to further tighten
credit conditions," Standard Bank said in a note.
Zheng Boping, vice-general manager of Hunan Valin Steel
, one of China's biggest steel producers, is being
investigated for accepting bribes, state prosecutors said on
Thursday.
Earlier this month, the semi-official China Business News
reported that Xilin Iron and Steel Group, the biggest producer
in the northeast province of Heilongjiang, was struggling with
mounting debts that have left it unable to pay workers.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3042 -44.00 -1.43
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 686 -10.00 -1.44
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 94.88 -0.12 -0.13
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 96.6 -0.90 -0.92
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.94 -1.16 -1.18
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Prateek Chatterjee)