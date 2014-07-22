* Iron ore prices down 3rd day, rebar futures down 5th
* Port stockpiles rising again as import volumes exceed
demand
* Rising steel mill inventories suggest period of destocking
- analyst
By David Stanway
BEIJING, July 22 Chinese steel futures fell for
the fifth straight session on Tuesday and hit one-month lows,
alongside declines in imported iron ore prices, with buyers
saying they were still waiting for convincing signs of
improvement in an overstocked market.
Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange spent
much of Tuesday trading slightly up, but ended the day at 3,045
yuan ($490) per tonne, down 0.2 percent. They touched a
one-month low of 3,039 and are down 3.5 percent since hitting
end-May highs a week ago.
Iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI
dipped 0.6 percent to $96 per tonne on Monday, the third
consecutive daily decline after rising more than 4 percent in
the first two weeks of July. It has stayed below $100 a tonne
for more than two months and is down 27 percent since the start
of the year.
The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended Tuesday unchanged
at 686 yuan a tonne.
"You can see from the relatively high stockpiles of iron ore
at the ports that things haven't changed very much and demand is
actually pretty weak from traders, and probably getting weaker,"
said a trader based in the steel producing city of Tangshan in
northern China's Hebei province.
He said many steel mills in Tangshan were still feeling the
pinch as a result of credit restrictions, and were keeping their
iron ore purchases to a minimum in the hope of holding on in
time for a recovery.
Hebei, China's biggest steel making province, has seen its
share of total production dip steadily this year as local mills
struggle to run at full capacity amid tougher pollution controls
and credit restrictions.
The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) last week
recommended steel mills to hold off on their purchases of iron
ore on the expectation that global prices would dip further as
new supplies enter the market.
Chinese steel mills raised production to record levels in
June, and iron ore imports over the first half of the year have
increased 19 percent, driven by lower prices.
But CISA said that underlying demand has remained sluggish,
despite the central government's "mini-stimulus" measures
designed to nudge the economy back towards "steady growth". The
relatively weak demand is reflected by China's stockpile data.
Stocks of iron ore at China's ports SH-TOT-IRONINV stood
at 113.6 million tonnes on Monday, up 200,000 tonnes on the week
and 48 percent higher than the same period last year. The figure
is 100,000 tonnes shy of an all-time record set on July 4.
Melinda Moore, analyst with Standard Bank, said in a note
that steel mill inventories were also back to an average of
around 30 days following three weeks of aggressive restocking,
driven by the "mini-stimulus" measures.
"(This) suggests that a period of destocking will be
necessary for the next 10-20 days, unless further demand growth
is experienced by downstream sectors, particularly property,"
she said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3045 -7.00 -0.23
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 686 +0.00 +0.00
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 95.49 +0.70 +0.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 96 -0.60 -0.62
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.71 -1.23 -1.27
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading
day
($1 = 6.2048 Chinese Yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)