* Iron ore prices down 3rd day, rebar futures down 5th * Port stockpiles rising again as import volumes exceed demand * Rising steel mill inventories suggest period of destocking - analyst By David Stanway BEIJING, July 22 Chinese steel futures fell for the fifth straight session on Tuesday and hit one-month lows, alongside declines in imported iron ore prices, with buyers saying they were still waiting for convincing signs of improvement in an overstocked market. Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange spent much of Tuesday trading slightly up, but ended the day at 3,045 yuan ($490) per tonne, down 0.2 percent. They touched a one-month low of 3,039 and are down 3.5 percent since hitting end-May highs a week ago. Iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.6 percent to $96 per tonne on Monday, the third consecutive daily decline after rising more than 4 percent in the first two weeks of July. It has stayed below $100 a tonne for more than two months and is down 27 percent since the start of the year. The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended Tuesday unchanged at 686 yuan a tonne. "You can see from the relatively high stockpiles of iron ore at the ports that things haven't changed very much and demand is actually pretty weak from traders, and probably getting weaker," said a trader based in the steel producing city of Tangshan in northern China's Hebei province. He said many steel mills in Tangshan were still feeling the pinch as a result of credit restrictions, and were keeping their iron ore purchases to a minimum in the hope of holding on in time for a recovery. Hebei, China's biggest steel making province, has seen its share of total production dip steadily this year as local mills struggle to run at full capacity amid tougher pollution controls and credit restrictions. The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) last week recommended steel mills to hold off on their purchases of iron ore on the expectation that global prices would dip further as new supplies enter the market. Chinese steel mills raised production to record levels in June, and iron ore imports over the first half of the year have increased 19 percent, driven by lower prices. But CISA said that underlying demand has remained sluggish, despite the central government's "mini-stimulus" measures designed to nudge the economy back towards "steady growth". The relatively weak demand is reflected by China's stockpile data. Stocks of iron ore at China's ports SH-TOT-IRONINV stood at 113.6 million tonnes on Monday, up 200,000 tonnes on the week and 48 percent higher than the same period last year. The figure is 100,000 tonnes shy of an all-time record set on July 4. Melinda Moore, analyst with Standard Bank, said in a note that steel mill inventories were also back to an average of around 30 days following three weeks of aggressive restocking, driven by the "mini-stimulus" measures. "(This) suggests that a period of destocking will be necessary for the next 10-20 days, unless further demand growth is experienced by downstream sectors, particularly property," she said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3045 -7.00 -0.23 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 686 +0.00 +0.00 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 95.49 +0.70 +0.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 96 -0.60 -0.62 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.71 -1.23 -1.27 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2048 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)