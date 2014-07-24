* Benchmark iron ore dips below $95 as supply abundant, demand dips * Positive Chinese manufacturing data fails to support steel futures * Steel sector still at mercy of faltering property market By David Stanway BEIJING, July 24 Benchmark iron ore prices in China fell for the fifth straight session, hit by ample supplies and the reluctance of well-stocked end-users to make any big purchases, and strong factory data out on Thursday is not likely to turn the tide. Iron ore with 62 percent grades for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 1.2 percent to $94.3 per tonne on Wednesday, according to data provider The Steel Index. Prices have now dipped 3.8 percent since the middle of last week, following a steady recovery in the first two weeks of July. "All the mills are now decreasing their inventories of iron ore - there are more than 100 million tonnes at seaports and so nobody is worried about supply," said Xu Zhongbo, the chief executive of Beijing Metal Consulting, which advises Chinese steel firms. China's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in 18 months in July, a preliminary HSBC survey showed on Thursday, suggesting that the country's mini-stimulus measures were having a positive effect. But the figures did not spur any immediate improvement in China's steel futures market, with rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropping for the seventh session in a row, closing Thursday at 3,034 yuan ($490) per tonne, down 0.1 percent after trading slightly up for much of the day. The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended Thursday down 1.6 percent at 674 yuan a tonne, its lowest since June 20. The Chinese steel sector, the world's biggest, is struggling with severe overcapacity, a slowdown in demand growth, rising environmental compliance costs and a crackdown on easy credit, and caution continues to prevail in the sector. Huang Libin, an official with the monitoring department at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a press briefing on Thursday that the steel sector had performed slightly better in recent months. "There has been an improvement but we have noticed the reason for this wasn't any turnaround in the market, but price factors," Huang said, adding that while steel prices were near a seven-year low, the cost of iron ore had fallen 30 percent from last year. Traders say the key issue for the sector is a weak property industry, which is responsible for well over half of China's total steel demand. "The problem is that now demand for construction is falling - 80 percent of Chinese mills produce rebar and wire rod for construction," said Xu of Beijing Metal Consulting. "This isn't a seasonal problem - the demand for new apartments has decreased because prices are falling and everybody wants to wait," he said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3034 -4.00 -0.13 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 674 -11.00 -1.61 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 93 +0.03 +0.03 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 94.3 -1.10 -1.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 93.99 -1.37 -1.44 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1924 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)