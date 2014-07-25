* Imported iron ore prices fall to lowest point since June 24 * Rebar futures down for eighth session in row * Goldman Sachs says China unlikely to absorb all new foreign supplies By David Stanway BEIJING, July 25 The price of imported iron ore sold in China fell for the sixth consecutive day to reach its lowest point in a month, with few positive signs to encourage buyers to make purchases. Iron ore with 62 percent grades for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.74 percent to $93.6 per tonne on Thursday, according to data provider The Steel Index. It has dropped 3.1 percent since last Friday. "We are not active at all these days," said a manager with an iron ore trading firm based in Beijing. "Still, I don't personally think prices will fall much further and it should pick up again in August." With the world's biggest steel market more dependent on the fortunes of the property sector than on factory output, prices have failed to respond to better manufacturing data this week. Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to 3,048 yuan ($490) per tonne, ending seven consecutive daily declines. The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended Friday up 0.4 percent at 679 yuan a tonne. Analysts continue to hold out hope that China's steel sector will come out leaner and stronger after a difficult restructuring period. "If the economy adjusts in accordance with the requirements of the central government, then the performance of the steel sector in the second half of the year will be better than in the first," said China Iron and Steel Association analyst Xue Heping a research report issued this week. "It is expected that Chinese mills will see a gradual exit from their difficulties starting from this year," Xue added. But industry officials have warned that any recent improvement in the profits of steel firms was down simply to declining iron ore prices, which have been eroded by oversupply. Big global miners like Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have ramped up production to record levels in the first half of this year. But despite expectations that a 30 percent drop in global prices would lay waste to China's own high-cost ore producers, domestic output grew 9.9 percent to 710.6 million tonnes in the first half of 2014. Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday that while Chinese iron ore production was still likely to dip from the high levels of the first half, global producers have overestimated China's ability to absorb the increase in seaborne supplies. "We continue to believe that the market is underestimating the downside risk that China will not absorb every tonne of incremental seaborne supply, and a material amount of seaborne capacity will eventually have to close," Goldman Sachs said. The most recent data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed that the year-on-year growth rate in iron ore production slowed from more than 12 percent in April and May to 7.3 percent in June. It also indicated that marginal producers in some regions have felt the pinch, with output in Inner Mongolia dropping 17 percent and Shaanxi 27 percent in June. Goldman Sachs said production from Hebei - China's biggest steel producing region that is responsible for more than a third of the country's total iron ore output - could be the next to fall off because its marginal costs are higher than elsewhere, but it would not be enough. "In our view, the closure of high-cost mines in coastal provinces will not be sufficient to fully absorb the growing surplus, leading to greater competition among seaborne producers going into 2015," it said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3048 +6.00 +0.20 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 679 +3.00 +0.44 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 93.41 +0.53 +0.57 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.6 -0.70 -0.74 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 94.02 +0.03 +0.03 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1940 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Michael Perry)