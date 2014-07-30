* China rebar, iron ore futures off more than 1-week highs * Weaker futures may stall gains in spot ore prices By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 30 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore pulled back on Wednesday as investors banked profits after a three-day spike and with a supply glut thwarting a sustained recovery in prices. Supply of spot iron ore cargoes remains high, traders said, even as a 30 percent drop in prices this year has forced many smaller suppliers from Southeast Asia, Middle East and Latin America out of the market. Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1 percent at 678 yuan ($109.75) a tonne by midday, after reaching 690 yuan on Tuesday - the highest since July 18. The September iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $95.05 a tonne and the August contract dropped 0.95 percent to $95.21. "Mills are still in the market to buy some material although demand is not that big, so the market is still oversupplied," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. There are less offers from smaller suppliers such as Iran, Mexico, Venezuela and those from Southeast Asia, he said, as falling prices have increased appetite for higher quality cargoes from top exporters Australia and Brazil. Exports from Iran - the world's eighth-biggest supplier on the seaborne market - fell by a third in June from a year ago to 1.2 million tonnes, according to Iranian industry data, a figure largely in line with numbers released by China's customs last week. Goldman Sachs sees global iron ore supply outpacing demand by 72 million tonnes this year, and would balloon to 323 million tonnes in 2018. "We reiterate our view that China will not absorb every incremental tonne of supply, and we forecast $80/tonne for 2015," Goldman said in a report released this week, citing its price forecast for the steelmaking commodity. Many miners have been cutting prices to boost sales at a time when supply is outstripping demand in China. Weaker futures may stall further gains in spot iron ore prices, which have stayed below $100 a tonne for more than two months now. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $95.30 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Steel Index. That was up by a dollar from Friday, the last time prices were published before the Singapore public holiday on Monday. Top iron ore miner Vale is offering an 111,000-tonne cargo of 63.56-percent grade Brazilian iron ore fines at a tender closing later on Wednesday, traders said. Chinese steel futures also slipped after recent gains. The most-traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.7 percent to 3,075 yuan per tonne. The construction-used steel product touched a more than one-week high of 3,115 yuan in the previous session. "Local stockists are booking for immediate requirements only, due to continuing price fluctuations and the arrival of the rainy season," said UK-based steel consultancy MEPS on China. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0358 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3075 -21.00 -0.68 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 692 -3.00 -0.43 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 95.21 -0.91 -0.95 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.22 +1.57 +1.66 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1776 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)