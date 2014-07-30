* China rebar, iron ore futures off more than 1-week highs
* Weaker futures may stall gains in spot ore prices
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 30 Iron ore futures in China and
Singapore pulled back on Wednesday as investors banked profits
after a three-day spike and with a supply glut thwarting a
sustained recovery in prices.
Supply of spot iron ore cargoes remains high, traders said,
even as a 30 percent drop in prices this year has forced many
smaller suppliers from Southeast Asia, Middle East and Latin
America out of the market.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 1 percent at 678 yuan ($109.75) a
tonne by midday, after reaching 690 yuan on Tuesday - the
highest since July 18.
The September iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange
fell 0.9 percent to $95.05 a tonne and the August
contract dropped 0.95 percent to $95.21.
"Mills are still in the market to buy some material although
demand is not that big, so the market is still oversupplied,"
said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
There are less offers from smaller suppliers such as Iran,
Mexico, Venezuela and those from Southeast Asia, he said, as
falling prices have increased appetite for higher quality
cargoes from top exporters Australia and Brazil.
Exports from Iran - the world's eighth-biggest supplier on
the seaborne market - fell by a third in June from a year ago to
1.2 million tonnes, according to Iranian industry data, a
figure largely in line with numbers released by China's customs
last week.
Goldman Sachs sees global iron ore supply outpacing demand
by 72 million tonnes this year, and would balloon to 323 million
tonnes in 2018.
"We reiterate our view that China will not absorb every
incremental tonne of supply, and we forecast $80/tonne for
2015," Goldman said in a report released this week, citing its
price forecast for the steelmaking commodity.
Many miners have been cutting prices to boost sales at a
time when supply is outstripping demand in China.
Weaker futures may stall further gains in spot iron ore
prices, which have stayed below $100 a tonne for more than two
months now.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI
stood at $95.30 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiled
by Steel Index. That was up by a dollar from Friday, the last
time prices were published before the Singapore public holiday
on Monday.
Top iron ore miner Vale is offering an
111,000-tonne cargo of 63.56-percent grade Brazilian iron ore
fines at a tender closing later on Wednesday, traders said.
Chinese steel futures also slipped after recent gains.
The most-traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange eased 0.7 percent to 3,075 yuan per
tonne. The construction-used steel product touched a more than
one-week high of 3,115 yuan in the previous session.
"Local stockists are booking for immediate requirements
only, due to continuing price fluctuations and the arrival of
the rainy season," said UK-based steel consultancy MEPS on
China.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0358 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3075 -21.00 -0.68
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 692 -3.00 -0.43
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 95.21 -0.91 -0.95
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.22 +1.57 +1.66
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1776 Chinese yuan)
