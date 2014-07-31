* Price has been below $100/tonne since May 19

* Still not far away from 21-month low

* Dalian iron ore falls for sixth month in seven (Updates China futures)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, July 31 Spot iron ore prices were headed for their biggest monthly gain this year amid steady demand from top buyer China, although the steelmaking material has still not pulled convincingly away from 21-month lows.

Iron ore, which is heavily reliant on Chinese demand, has stayed under $100 a tonne since falling below that level in mid-May, with bouts of recovery capped by a persistent glut in supply.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.6 percent to $95.90 a tonne on Wednesday, its highest since July 21, according to data compiled by Steel Index.

The steelmaking raw material has risen 2.2 percent for the month so far.

Iron ore would need to see aggressive restocking by Chinese mills for the price to break out of its current range, said Graeme Train, analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities in Shanghai.

"I just don't think conditions are quite like this. Chinese steel demand is holding up okay, but I don't think it's getting much stronger. The mills are not in a mood to go out and do a massive restock just yet."

After hitting this year's trough of $89 on June 16, iron ore rose as high as $98 a month later, before slipping again.

While supply from smaller exporters to China from the Middle East to Southeast Asia has been forced out by a 30 percent drop in prices this year, lower cost producers from Australia and Brazil have continued to push shipments, traders said.

"I don't really see any long-term support for prices at the moment because a lot of cargo is still coming in. We expect Brazil to pump more cargo in August and September," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.

Goldman Sachs has said it expects global iron ore supply to surpass demand by 72 million tonnes this year and sees the surplus surging to 323 million tonnes in 2018.

"I think there is enough material around that is incentivised when prices are at $90-$100 and that makes it difficult to get any real tension in the market to get prices going higher," said Train.

"But to get prices down to $80, you'd have to have quite a shock in demand. I don't think (excess) supply alone can do it."

The most-active iron ore contract for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 680 yuan a tonne. But it dropped nearly 3 percent for July, its sixth monthly decline in seven.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded January rebar contract slipped 0.3 percent to 3,069 yuan per tonne. It was down marginally for the month, its seventh such fall out of eight.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3069 -10.00 -0.32 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 691 +1.00 +0.14 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 95.52 +0.10 +0.10 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.9 +0.60 +0.63 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.1 -0.12 -0.12 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1722 Chinese yuan)