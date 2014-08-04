* China iron ore port stocks fall for 2nd straight week

* Shanghai rebar up 1.4 pct after three-day slide

* Chinese equities hit 7-1/2-month high (Adds Chinese equities and Baosteel estimate on China's steel output, SGX iron ore futures, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 China's iron ore futures rose nearly 2 percent on Monday, tracking sharp gains in equities and supported by expectations firmer steel prices in the world's biggest consumer would aid demand for the raw material.

Chinese shares jumped to their highest in 7-1/2 months after upbeat comments about the market from the country's top securities regulator.

Stocks of imported iron ore across China's ports fell for a second straight week last week, suggesting firm demand as buyers sought cheap cargoes. But the stockpiles are still near a record level at above 111 million tonnes and could remain a drag on spot prices that have fallen 29 percent this year.

Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.6 percent higher at 685 yuan($110.87) a tonne, recovering from a one-week trough of 669 yuan reached earlier.

"The volume of ready iron ore stock in China's ports has been decreasing and we believe the inventory at mills is also low. On the other hand, prices for steel products are also good and some mills are in profit," said an iron ore trader based in China's eastern Shandong province.

Stocks of imported iron ore in Chinese ports fell by 400,000 tonnes to 111.55 million tonnes as of Aug. 1, according to SteelHome which tracks data at 44 ports in the country.

It was the second consecutive week that the inventory has fallen, although it is not far below a record high of 113.70 million tonnes reached in early July.

The most-traded rebar contract for delivery in January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.4 percent to 3,106 yuan a tonne, regaining ground after a three-day decline.

Iron ore futures in Singapore also advanced, with the August contract on the Singapore Exchange rising 1.3 percent to $96 per tonne, and the September contract up 1.2 percent at $95.71.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate shipment to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.4 percent to $95.20 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiled by Steel Index.

The commodity gained 2 percent in July in its second straight monthly gain, but has struggled to bounce back to $100 after breaching that level on May 19.

Plentiful supply has weighed on prices of the steelmaking raw material as low-cost miners from Australia and Brazil boosted production, hoping to edge out smaller exporters as prices dropped.

"I see prices stabilising at around $95," said the Shandong-based trader whose company has held on to 300,000 tonnes of iron ore cargoes for a month now, waiting for better price offers from buyers.

Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said the country's crude steel output in 2013 stood at 822 million tonnes, nearly 6 percent above official data, suggesting China's supply glut is worse than previously estimated.

China's steel sector has been plagued by a persistent oversupply that has depressed prices and saddled hundreds of mills with debts. Many are already on the brink of closure.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0716 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3106 +43.00 +1.40 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 685 +11.00 +1.63 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 96 +1.23 +1.30 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.2 -0.40 -0.42 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.84 +0.21 +0.22 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1783 Chinese yuan)