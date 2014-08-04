* China iron ore port stocks fall for 2nd straight week
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 China's iron ore futures rose
nearly 2 percent on Monday, tracking sharp gains in equities and
supported by expectations firmer steel prices in the world's
biggest consumer would aid demand for the raw material.
Chinese shares jumped to their highest in 7-1/2 months after
upbeat comments about the market from the country's top
securities regulator.
Stocks of imported iron ore across China's ports fell for a
second straight week last week, suggesting firm demand as buyers
sought cheap cargoes. But the stockpiles are still near a record
level at above 111 million tonnes and could remain a drag on
spot prices that have fallen 29 percent this year.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 1.6 percent higher at 685
yuan($110.87) a tonne, recovering from a one-week trough of 669
yuan reached earlier.
"The volume of ready iron ore stock in China's ports has
been decreasing and we believe the inventory at mills is also
low. On the other hand, prices for steel products are also good
and some mills are in profit," said an iron ore trader based in
China's eastern Shandong province.
Stocks of imported iron ore in Chinese ports fell by 400,000
tonnes to 111.55 million tonnes as of Aug. 1, according to
SteelHome which tracks data at 44 ports in the country.
It was the second consecutive week that the inventory has
fallen, although it is not far below a record high of 113.70
million tonnes reached in early July.
The most-traded rebar contract for delivery in January on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.4 percent to 3,106
yuan a tonne, regaining ground after a three-day decline.
Iron ore futures in Singapore also advanced, with the August
contract on the Singapore Exchange rising 1.3 percent
to $96 per tonne, and the September contract up 1.2
percent at $95.71.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate shipment
to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.4 percent to $95.20 a tonne on
Friday, according to data compiled by Steel Index.
The commodity gained 2 percent in July in its second
straight monthly gain, but has struggled to bounce back to $100
after breaching that level on May 19.
Plentiful supply has weighed on prices of the steelmaking
raw material as low-cost miners from Australia and Brazil
boosted production, hoping to edge out smaller exporters as
prices dropped.
"I see prices stabilising at around $95," said the
Shandong-based trader whose company has held on to 300,000
tonnes of iron ore cargoes for a month now, waiting for better
price offers from buyers.
Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed
steelmaker, said the country's crude steel output in 2013 stood
at 822 million tonnes, nearly 6 percent above official data,
suggesting China's supply glut is worse than previously
estimated.
China's steel sector has been plagued by a persistent
oversupply that has depressed prices and saddled hundreds of
mills with debts. Many are already on the brink of closure.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0716 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3106 +43.00 +1.40
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 685 +11.00 +1.63
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 96 +1.23 +1.30
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.2 -0.40 -0.42
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.84 +0.21 +0.22
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1783 Chinese yuan)
