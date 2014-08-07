* Shanghai rebar hits three-week high, before easing slightly

* Port Hedland shipments at record high in July ahead of strike

* Rio Tinto H1 profit up 21 pct after cost cuts (Adds Rio Tinto, China equities, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Spot iron ore prices rose to one-week highs, supported by expectations firmer Chinese steel futures would strengthen demand for the raw material and help it recover from this year's slump.

Shanghai rebar futures climbed to their highest in three weeks on Thursday and have rebounded more than 2 percent from July's lows on hopes China's efforts to spur economic activity via measures including quickening infrastructure spending will boost steel consumption.

The most-traded rebar for delivery in January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched 3,125 yuan ($507) per tonne, its highest since July 17, before closing 0.2 percent lower at 3,100 yuan.

A pullback in Chinese equities dragged on rebar, with shares posting their biggest daily loss in one-and-a-half months.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.4 percent to $95.90 a tonne on Wednesday, according to data compiler Steel Index.

The price of China's biggest import commodity by volume has recovered from a 21-month low of $89 reached in June, although it has remained below $100 since breaching that level in May.

"I think the downside risk isn't too much at this point. The market has a better chance to go to $100 than go back to $90," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai whose company has 700,000 tonnes of Australian cargoes arriving from September to November.

"The challenge would be finding the right time to sell," he said, acknowledging that supplies of immediate cargoes remain brisk.

Some Chinese mills still prefer to buy from iron ore stocks sitting at the ports that are $2-$3 a tonne cheaper versus fresh sea-borne cargoes, he said.

PORT HEDLAND SHIPMENTS

Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports fell for a second straight week to 111.55 million tonnes on Aug. 1, according to industry consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Planned strikes by tug boat workers at Australia's Port Hedland may help stabilise iron ore prices but are unlikely to push them sharply higher, traders said.

Tug boat engineers at Port Hedland, Australia's biggest iron ore port, plan to stop work for four hours on Aug. 9, 11 and 13 over a pay dispute, which would slow exports from BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group.

In July, a record 36.08 million tonnes of iron ore was shipped from Port Hedland, or an average of 1.2 million tonnes a day, although BHP said it would take steps to stop any industrial action as it believed the union had missed a deadline to file notice of a work stoppage.

"Unless the strikes turn out to be more serious and longer, I don't think it will have much impact on the market which is well supplied at the moment," said another Shanghai-based trader.

"This might just help keep the market stable but won't really push it up."

Shipments from Port Hedland to China rose 4.8 percent month-on-month to a record 30.57 million tonnes in July as miners boosted output to export more to their top market.

Rio Tinto said its first-half profit rose 21 percent as it slashed costs and cut capital spending quicker than expected and boosted shipments of iron ore by a fifth.

Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.4 percent and closed at 678 yuan a tonne.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0705 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3100 -6.00 -0.19 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 678 -3.00 -0.44 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 95.53 -0.03 -0.03 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.9 +0.40 +0.42 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 96.18 +0.45 +0.47 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1611 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)