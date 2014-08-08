* Large Chinese steelmakers' output drops in late July * Port Hedland tug boat engineers call off strike * China's July iron ore imports 82.5 mln T, 3rd highest on record By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Steel and iron ore futures in China fell on Friday, pulling back from this week's highs because of worries over demand that have kept steel traders and consumers from replenishing stockpiles. Daily crude steel production at China's large mills dropped nearly 3 percent in July 21-31 from the previous 10-day period to 1.757 million tonnes, data from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) showed. "There is no strong demand for steel as real estate construction is still in bad shape. Steel traders and end-users are not restocking," said Cao Bo, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. China's housing market has slowed this year as sales and prices turned south in the biggest pullback in two years, driven in part by the cooling economy and Beijing's campaign to keep prices in check. The weak property sector looks to be the biggest threat to China's economy this year, with recent data pointing to stronger manufacturing and exports. Data on Friday showed China's exports rose far more than forecast in July, giving a record trade surplus. The most traded rebar for delivery in January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down nearly 1 percent at 3,086 yuan ($501) a tonne by midday, after hitting a session low of 3,081 yuan. Rebar, a steel product used in construction, touched a three-week high of 3,125 yuan on Thursday. Stockpiles of five major steel products held by Chinese traders, including rebar, stood at 12.9 million tonnes last week, the lowest since December 2012, said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. That has helped push up inventories at large steel mills, which industry group CISA said earlier stood at 14.46 million tonnes at the end of June, showing an increase after three months of decline. Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was off 1.3 percent at 673 yuan a tonne, after falling as low as 669 yuan. It touched a two-week high of 692 yuan on Tuesday. Cao at Jinrui Futures was bearish on iron ore. "I think the price will go down to 650 yuan in three months. Iron ore supply is abundant, both domestic ore and imported ore, especially imported ore," he said. China imported 82.52 million tonnes of iron ore in July, up 10.7 percent from the previous month and the third highest on record. "We had expected imports to slow down because port inventory remains high. But I think the price decline in June triggered some increase in bookings for seaborne cargoes and steel producers took that opportunity to stock up on some high-quality iron ore," said UOB-Kay Hian's Lau. Iron ore fell to a 21-month low of $89 a tonne in June. While prices have since recovered, they have remained below $100 since that level was breached in May. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI gained 10 cents to $96 a tonne on Thursday, a level last seen on July 21, according to data compiled by Steel Index. Adding pressure to spot prices, tugboat engineers at Australia's biggest iron ore port have called off a strike that was due to hit exports from Aug. 9, as the union missed a deadline for filing notice of the industrial action. The union representing the tugboat engineers at Port Hedland filed notice to tugboat operator Teekay Shipping on Tuesday for planned four-hour work stoppages on Aug. 9, 11 and 13. It should have filed that notice on Monday. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0430 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3086 -29.00 -0.93 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 673 -9.00 -1.32 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 94.38 -0.45 -0.47 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 96 +0.10 +0.10 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.4 -0.78 -0.81 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1568 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)