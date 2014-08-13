* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore hit lowest since late July
* Spot iron ore has fallen nearly 30 pct this year
* China daily steel output falls 4.6 pct in July from June
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Spot iron ore prices fell to
their lowest in almost three weeks as a softer steel market in
top consumer China sapped buying interest for immediate cargoes,
and weaker Dalian ore futures pointed to further losses.
Most commodities retreated on Wednesday with copper dropping
to its weakest since June and Brent oil hit 13-month lows as
geopolitical tensions from Iraq to Ukraine dimmed the outlook
for the global economy.
China's daily crude steel output fell 4.6 percent to 2.20
million tonnes in July from a record 2.31 million tonnes in
June, government data showed, as mills cut production during the
lean summer season. Output last month totaled 68.32 million
tonnes, down 1.4 percent from June.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.4 percent to $94 a tonne on
Tuesday, the lowest since July 24, according to data compiled by
Steel Index.
Tuesday's drop was the steepest for iron ore since it lost
more than 2 percent on June 16 when it touched $89, its cheapest
since September 2012.
The price of the raw material that is the top revenue earner
for global miners Rio Tinto and Vale has
fallen nearly 30 percent this year.
Offers of iron ore cargoes remain plenty, said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai who is also selling shipments for Chinese
steel mills that have excess stocks from their long-term
contracts with miners.
"It's not easy to locate a buyer because there's a lot of
competitors selling similar types of cargo in the market," he
said.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell to 660 yuan ($107) per tonne,
also the lowest since July 24. It closed down 0.6 percent at 662
yuan.
Apart from plentiful supply, weaker steel prices have also
been a drag on iron ore. The price of steel billet in China's
key Tangshan area has fallen by 30 yuan per tonne from the
weekend through Tuesday to 2,650 yuan, traders said.
Rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed 0.6 percent lower at 3,044 yuan a tonne, just
off the day's bottom of 3,042 yuan, its lowest since July 25.
"Speculation that the Chinese government won't introduce
further stimulus this year and concerns over a weak construction
sector seem to be renewing pessimism in steel," Australia and
New Zealand Bank said in a note.
Beijing has introduced measures to stimulate the economy
since April, including hastening construction of railways and
public housing and allowing local governments to loosen property
curbs.
But the world's No. 2 economy showed further signs of
softening in July despite a burst of stimulus measures,
suggesting more policy support may be needed to keep growth on
track.
China's factory output rose 9 percent in July from a year
earlier, in line with forecasts, while fixed-asset investment
and retail sales grew less than expected and the cooling
property market showed further signs of deterioration.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3044 -17.00 -0.56
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 662 -4.00 -0.60
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 93.24 -0.01 -0.01
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 94 -1.30 -1.36
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 94.24 -0.98 -1.03
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1608 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)