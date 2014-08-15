* Iron ore down 2.6 pct on week after fall to 8-week low

* Rebar has biggest weekly loss since mid-May

* China steel stocks at lowest since December 2012 (Adds globalORE deal, China iron ore output)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped to near record lows on Friday on weak demand that has spurred Chinese producers to cut production, with the benchmark price of raw material iron ore set for its biggest weekly fall in two months.

Steel stocks in the world's biggest consumer fell to 12.78 million tonnes last week, according to industry consultancy Mysteel, the lowest since December 2012 as traders continued to run down inventory in response to seasonally slow demand.

"Traders are still destocking and I expect this will continue until the end of August. It's the weak season and construction is really slow," said Helen Lau, analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong.

Lau said weak financing conditions are also discouraging any restocking. A gauge of money flowing into China's economy fell to the lowest since October 2008.

The most-traded rebar contract for delivery in January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a low of 3,014 yuan ($490) a tonne, before paring losses to end nearly flat at 3,031 yuan.

Construction-use rebar fell to 3,010 yuan on June 17, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009.

For the week, rebar fell 2.1 percent, its biggest weekly loss since mid-May.

Slower demand had prompted Chinese mills to curb production last month, with crude steel output dropping to 2.20 million tonnes a day in July from a record 2.31 million tonnes in June.

'PRICE RISK'

Buying interest for spot iron ore cargoes was tepid this week and supplies remained high, traders said. Top miner Vale is selling a cargo of 64.08 percent grade Brazilian iron ore fines at a tender on Friday, they said.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $93.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to data compiled by Steel Index. That level, first reached on Wednesday, was the lowest since June 20.

For the week so far, iron ore was down 2.6 percent, its biggest such loss since mid-June.

Despite a 30 percent decline in iron ore prices this year, China's output of the commodity rose 11.4 percent from a year ago to 136.7 million tonnes in July, suggesting high-cost Chinese miners continue to produce and adding to supply.

"We are not in a hurry to sell and we want to see where the market goes," said a Shanghai-based trader who has 700,000 tonnes of cargoes arriving over the next three months.

Those cargoes would probably be priced off the average spot rate for August or the month that they would arrive, "so right now I don't have a price risk", he said.

A cargo of 58-percent grade Australian iron ore fines was sold at $82 a tonne via the globalORE platform on Friday, up from $81.30 for the same grade on Thursday, according to the globalORE website.

At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in January climbed 1.5 percent to end at 666 yuan a tonne after falling to an eight-week low of 651 yuan on Thursday.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0710 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3031 -1.00 -0.03 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 666 +10.00 +1.52 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 92.90 +0.21 +0.23 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.2 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 93.97 +0.38 +0.41 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

(1 US dollar = 6.1469 Chinese yuan)