* Rebar marks 10th day of falls, Dalian ore near record low * China PMI falls to 3-month low in August - HSBC * Spot iron ore drops to weakest in two months * Brazil's MMX shuts iron ore mine on weak prices By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Shanghai rebar fell to a record low on Thursday as weakness in China's manufacturing sector added to signs that the economy has slowed again, with iron ore futures also approaching their lowest level since they were launched last year. It was the 10th straight session of declines for rebar futures and marked the fourth day that the price for the most-active contract set a new all-time low. A cooling property sector in China had helped fuel the sharp decline and the latest disappointing factory reading didn't help. Growth in China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in August as output and new orders moderated. The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.3 from July's 18-month high of 51.7, missing a Reuters forecast of 51.5. The most-traded rebar for delivery in January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to as low as 2,983 yuan($485) a tonne, the weakest for a most-active contract since the exchange launched rebar futures in March 2009. It was down 0.5 percent at 2,986 yuan by midday. "If there is no massive economic stimulus package, we cannot see any improvement in steel demand. Actually, it is impossible for the central government to offer a massive stimulus package," said Cao Bo, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. The weaker PMI reading adds to growing risks for the world's No. 2 economy and counters earlier optimism, brought on by signs of firmer factory activity and exports, that it may see stronger growth in the second half of 2014 on government efforts to shore up the economy. "We have been arguing that China's growth rebound in the second quarter was largely policy-driven and is not self-sustaining," Barclays economists said in a note. Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was off half a percent at 648 yuan per tonne. It dropped earlier to 644 yuan, near June's low of 642 yuan which was the weakest for a most-traded contract since Dalian introduced it in October last year. The price may hit a new trough below 630 yuan in four months amid plentiful supply, said Jinrui Futures' Cao. "As shipments from Brazil and Australia to China remain high, and domestic iron ore production maintains steady growth, the status of excess supply may continue for a longer time," he said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.8 percent to $92.30 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since June 20, according to data compiled by Steel Index. The spot price has fallen 31.2 percent this year, pushing some high-cost producers off the market and leaving more to low-cost suppliers. Brazilian miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA said it plans to temporarily close its last producing mine, Serra Azul, due to the fall in iron ore prices. Rival Brazilian miner Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, said it secured a preliminary license to expand its flagship Carajas mine in the northern state of Para, which should help the company win a bigger slice of the global iron ore market. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0347 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2986 -15.00 -0.50 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 648 -3.00 -0.46 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 90.7 -0.30 -0.33 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 92.3 -0.70 -0.75 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 92.38 -0.65 -0.70 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne (1 US dollar = 6.1493 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)