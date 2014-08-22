* Iron ore flirts with 2014 low of $89, weakest since 2012 * Shanghai rebar steadies after hitting new record low By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Iron ore dropped below $92 a tonne to its lowest since June and is poised to stretch its losses to a second straight week, under pressure from plentiful supply and tougher credit conditions. Some iron ore trading firms are having difficulty securing letters of credit (LCs) from banks as China reins in lending to help spur consolidation in sectors plagued by overcapacity and prevent a surge in bad debts. "In the first half of this year, LCs can be issued in 5-7 working days. Now we couldn't even get one in 14 days," said a trader in China's eastern Shandong province. Data released last week showed a gauge of money flowing into China's economy fell to the lowest in nearly six years in July, adding to fears that a sustained recovery may be at risk in the second half of the year despite government efforts to shore up growth. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.4 percent to $91.90 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since June 19, according to data compiled by Steel Index. The price has fallen 1.6 percent so far this week. Iron ore fell to $89 in June, its weakest since September 2012. Increased iron ore shipments to China from major suppliers Australia and Brazil have weighed heavily on prices this year even as demand from the world's biggest importer of the commodity remained firm. China's iron ore imports reached 82.5 million tonnes in July, the third highest monthly volume on record, as steel mills sustained high production rates. The increased exports lifted shipment rates for capesize vessels for the Western Australia-China route to $9.49 per tonne on Thursday, the highest since early April. Rates for the Brazil-China route climbed to $24.41 a tonne, the loftiest since late March. The fact that the spike in freight rates didn't lead to higher prices of imported iron ore, suggests that Brazilian and Australian iron ore producers "are pushing their sales at expenses of their margins", said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. "We remain bearish on iron ore. The weakening iron ore prices will continue to drive down steel prices. Steel prices may also face downward pressure as steel producers started to ramp up their production again after a weak month in July," Lau said in a note. The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 2,992 yuan ($486) a tonne by midday, after slipping to 2,979 yuan earlier, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. Rebar, a construction steel product, touched a series of record lows this week as a sustained weakness in China's property sector darkened the outlook for demand. Real estate, along with infrastructure, accounts for about half of China's steel consumption. The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 648 yuan a tone. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 2992 +6.00 +0.20 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 648 +1.00 +0.15 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES NOV 90.68 +0.89 +0.99 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 91.9 -0.40 -0.43 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 91.77 -0.61 -0.66 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1592 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)