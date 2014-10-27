* Iron ore futures in China, Singapore slip

* Spot iron ore fell last week after three-week rise (Updates futures prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore slipped on Monday as traders struggled to sell cargoes in a market hurting from a glut in supply.

Iron ore for delivery in May on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.4 percent lower at 526 yuan ($86) a tonne. The November iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent to $79.57 per tonne.

"It's been difficult to conclude some deals because of the recent volatility in the market," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.

Spot iron ore prices rose to a near one-month high of $83.10 a tonne in mid-October, after touching a five-year low of $77.50 at the end of September, as Chinese mills replenished stockpiles.

But the gains proved fleeting as prices soon came off and traded below $80 last week. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI eased 0.3 percent to $79.80 on Friday, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.

The steelmaking raw material dropped nearly 1 percent last week, its first such decline in four weeks.

"If the market goes up too quickly you worry whether the seller is going to perform on the deal. But if the price drops you worry whether the buyer would walk away. That's why we just want to get our hands on their LC (letter of credit) as soon as we can," the trader said.

Iron ore - the top revenue earner for global miners Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - has struggled to recover since falling below $100 a tonne in mid-May.

The commodity has lost 40 percent of its value this year, hit hard by a flood in supply as China's demand growth slows.

Vale, Rio and BHP all mined a record amount of iron ore over the past quarter, aiming to edge out more high-cost suppliers to ship more cargoes to China as prices slide.

"I still think we have yet to reach the bottom. There has been resistance from the market on the rally we saw earlier this month," said another trader in Shanghai.

The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished up 0.3 percent at 2,549 yuan a tonne, not far above last week's trough of 2,523 yuan.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0721 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2549 +8.00 +0.31 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 526 -2.00 -0.38 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES NOV 79.57 -0.38 -0.48 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 79.80 -0.20 -0.25 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 80.48 +0.19 +0.24 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

(1 US dollar = 6.1144 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)