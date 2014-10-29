* Shanghai rebar futures up 1.7 pct * Iron ore dips again on Tuesday as stockpiling slows * Output at major mills dips in mid-Oct, easing glut worries By David Stanway BEIJING, Oct 29 Despite another fall in iron ore prices overnight, China steel futures rose on Wednesday amid indications that chronic oversupply problems in the industry could be easing slightly. The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day up 1.7 percent at 2,589 yuan per tonne. The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also rose 1.15 percent to end at 528 yuan. China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) data on Tuesday suggested that big steel mills were starting to cut back production, with daily output rates over Oct. 11-20 dropping 2 percent compared to the previous 10-day period. Mill inventories also fell slightly. Longstanding oversupply problems continue to preoccupy the sector, with CISA saying at a press briefing on Wednesday that apparent crude steel consumption actually fell 0.9 percent in the first three quarters of the year, despite a 2.34 percent rise in output over the same period. Much of the surplus has been diverted to overseas markets, but CISA warned that although exports were set to exceed 80 million tonnes this year, they were likely to be hit by rising "trade friction". The sector is also paying close attention to the precise impact of anti-pollution restrictions set to kick in on Nov. 1 ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Beijing. Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1 percent on Tuesday to $78.8 per tonne, continuing to shed gains made earlier this month and inching toward the five-year low set in late September. ANZ Bank said stockpiling by Chinese steelmakers was slowing as they prepare to scale back production ahead of the APEC summit, forcing traders to lower their offering price. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse estimated that 20-30 percent of output could potentially be affected if pollution worsens during APEC, adding that it was likely that mills would delay their production schedules until after the summit. Steel mills have been downplaying the impact of the potential capacity cuts, with a sales manager at the privately-owned Tangshan Ganglu Iron and Steel saying inventories at most firms were sufficient to cover any disruptions. "As for the whole market, we think it is generally immune from the temporary restrictions, and there won't be many ups and downs," she said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2589 +44.00 +1.73 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 528 +6.00 +1.15 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 78.8 -0.80 -1.01 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 79.22 -0.30 -0.38 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Sunil Nair)