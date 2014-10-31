* Steel futures dip 1.2 pct after two days of gains * Iron ore rallies after five-day decline By David Stanway BEIJING, Oct 31 Shanghai rebar futures were pegged back again on Friday with still no obvious signs that China's struggling steel sector will regain any lost ground in the weeks to come, especially as demand starts to slow in the last two months of the year. The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day at 2,565 yuan per tonne, down 1.16 percent and shedding some of the gains made over the last two days. The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down 0.37 percent to end the week at 532 yuan per tonne. The market appears to have already factored in any possible supply cuts as a result of measures aimed at reducing smog during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing next month. Mills have also been adjusting their production schedules to make sure disruptions are minimised. October is normally a strong month for the steel sector in China, but a combination of weakening economic growth and massive industrial overcapacity has driven product prices down to multi-year lows. Buyers remain cautious about making any big iron ore purchases. Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.5 percent overnight on Thursday to $79 per tonne, rebounding after five consecutive daily declines. Traders said they expect prices to remain more or less the same for the rest of the year, having barely changed in October. The Steel Index benchmark fluctuated between a high of $83.1 and a low of $78.6 during the month. Once hopeful for stimulus, the sector has generally come to terms with the idea that there is still more painful restructuring to come, as Beijing continues to press local governments to tackle pollution and overcapacity. The government of Hebei, China's biggest steel producing province, said on Thursday it had already closed 12 million tonnes of iron smelting and 9.77 million tonnes of steel production capacity in the first 10 months of the year. China's biggest listed steel company, the Shanghai-based Baoshan Iron and Steel Corp (Baosteel), announced on Thursday that its net profit rose 7.9 percent to 5 billion yuan in the first three quarters of the year. However, at an online session with shareholders on Friday, President Dai Zhihao maintained a downbeat assessment of the sector, saying the company expected steel prices to remain at a low level next year, especially as oversupply in the iron ore sector worsens. As for iron ore prices, Dai said they were "still looking for their bottom". Rebar and iron ore prices at 0801 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2565 -30.00 -1.16 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 532 -2.00 -0.37 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 79.5 +0.05 +0.06 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 79 +0.40 +0.51 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 79.82 +0.73 +0.92 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1142 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)