(Corrects 5-yr iron ore low in final paragraph) * Steel futures dip again amid disappointing PMI data * Production largely unaffected by APEC restrictions By David Stanway BEIJING, Nov 3 Shanghai rebar futures fell on Monday, with the market disappointed by factory data and no longer expecting a steel supply glut to improve as a result of output cuts imposed during a major international summit in Beijing. China has ordered hundreds of industrial facilities near Beijing to shut from Nov. 1-12 in a bid to cut smog during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, but the impact of the closures on a severely oversupplied market appears to be limited. "There is an impact on rolling mills, and therefore steel products, but the restrictions aren't having any effect on blast furnace operations," said a trader based in the major steel producing city of Tangshan, part of which falls in one of the "pollution control zones" established during APEC. "With most steel products diverted to export markets these days, it isn't going to affect the domestic market much. And there is no change to iron ore, which is still slow," he said. The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning session at 2,561 yuan ($419) per tonne, down 0.6 percent. The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dipped 1.1 percent to end the morning at 526 yuan per tonne. There is little sign of any improvement in the country's overall economic growth outlook, with China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropping to a five-month low in October. China's PMI for the iron and steel sector rose to 46 points in October, up 2.4 points on the month but still under the 50-point level that divides growth from contraction, according to data cited by the official Xinhua news agency on Sunday. Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.6 percent on Friday to $78.50 per tonne. With no positive news to encourage stockpiling, it is edging closer to the five-year low of $77.50 set in late September. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2561 -16.00 -0.62 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 526 -6.00 -1.13 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 77.3 -1.54 -1.95 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 78.5 -0.50 -0.63 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 79.59 -0.23 -0.29 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1172 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Joseph Radford)