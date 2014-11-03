* Steel futures dip again amid disappointing PMI data
* Production largely unaffected by APEC restrictions
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Nov 3 Shanghai rebar futures fell on
Monday, with the market disappointed by factory data and no
longer expecting a steel supply glut to improve as a result of
output cuts imposed during a major international summit in
Beijing.
China has ordered hundreds of industrial facilities near
Beijing to shut from Nov. 1-12 in a bid to cut smog during the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, but the impact
of the closures on a severely oversupplied market appears to be
limited.
"There is an impact on rolling mills, and therefore steel
products, but the restrictions aren't having any effect on blast
furnace operations," said a trader based in the major steel
producing city of Tangshan, part of which falls in one of the
"pollution control zones" established during APEC.
"With most steel products diverted to export markets these
days, it isn't going to affect the domestic market much. And
there is no change to iron ore, which is still slow," he said.
The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended the day at 2,542 yuan ($415.6) per
tonne, down 1.4 percent.
The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dipped 1.9 percent to end at 522 yuan per
tonne.
There is little sign of any improvement in the country's
overall economic growth outlook, with China's official
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropping to a five-month low in
October.
China's PMI for the iron and steel sector rose to 46 points
in October, up 2.4 points on the month but still under the
50-point level that divides growth from contraction, according
to data cited by the official Xinhua news agency on Sunday.
Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into
China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.6 percent on Friday to $78.50 per
tonne. With no positive news to encourage stockpiling, it is
edging closer to the five-year low of $77.50 set in late
September.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0702 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2542 -35.00 -1.36
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 522 -10.00 -1.88
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 77.3 -1.54 -1.95
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 78.5 -0.50 -0.63
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 79.59 -0.23 -0.29
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1169 Chinese yuan)
