* Lean buying interest in China, some mills shut for APEC

* China services PMI at 3-month low in October - survey (Adds falls in other commodities, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Iron ore futures in China and Singapore extended losses to a fourth session on Wednesday, caught in a broad-based commodities selloff, with buying interest for physical iron ore cargoes among Chinese steel mills staying lean.

Gold tumbled to a more than four-year low and oil and copper also pulled back as the U.S. dollar rebounded after Republicans scored a sweeping victory in U.S. mid-term elections.

Spot iron ore prices hit their lowest since 2009 on Tuesday amid a supply glut and a slowing economy in top market China that has made the commodity among the hardest hit this year.

There was more evidence of weakness in China's economy on Wednesday as growth in its services sector slowed to a three-month low in October, according to a private survey.

Iron ore has lost nearly 43 percent of its value in 2014, dragged down by a nearly-uninterrupted rout that began when it slid below $100 a tonne in May.

The closure of several steel mills near the capital Beijing for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting has also limited buying activity for spot cargoes, traders said.

The mills, including those in top producing Hebei province have been shut to cut smog before leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama, attend the Nov. 5-11 APEC summit.

"They're not all gone, the mills, but the interest is towards mainstream cargoes and they want to buy cheap given there's a lot of supply around," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader, referring to cargoes from top suppliers Australia and Brazil.

"Obviously, traders' margins have gone down. You can't make $10 out of every cargo now," he added.

Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.5 percent to end at 510 yuan ($83) a tonne, near the session's low of 509 yuan, its weakest since Oct. 9.

On the Singapore Exchange, the December iron ore contract slipped 0.3 percent to $76.74 a tonne.

'INVESTOR REVOLT'

On Tuesday, iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell nearly 1 percent to $77.10 a tonne, its lowest since September 2009, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.

A ramp-up in output to record levels by top iron ore producers Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton has flooded the global market with low-cost raw material, dragging down prices this year.

Weak iron ore prices pushed Vale into a surprise third-quarter loss last week, sending its share price down to a 5-1/2-year low.

Vale is targeting to lift iron ore output to 453 million tonnes by 2018 from 306 million tonnes in 2013.

Given the Brazilian miner's $3.5 billion profit in the same quarter last year "one can conclude that an investor revolt against such a production strategy is not out of the question", INTL FCStone said in its monthly market overview.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.5 percent to close at 2,513 yuan a tonne. Elsewhere in the Shanghai bourse, base metals fell between 1.5 and 3 percent and rubber slid by its 5 percent downside limit.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0708 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2513 -37.00 -1.45 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 510 -8.00 -1.54 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 76.74 -0.23 -0.30 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 77.1 -0.70 -0.90 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 78.01 -1.58 -1.99 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

(1 US dollar = 6.1122 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)