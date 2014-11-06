* High port stocks, tight credit curb restocking appetite -
ANZ
* Dalian iron ore, Shanghai rebar down for fifth session
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Spot iron ore prices fell to
their lowest since 2009 and were likely to drop further in a
well supplied market that has curbed appetite among Chinese
steel mills to restock aggressively.
Large steel producers in top iron ore importer China have
cut output for the most part of October, responding to slow
domestic demand and efforts by Beijing to cut smog ahead of this
week's APEC meeting.
Several mills around the capital Beijing have shut down to
help clear the skies for leaders, including U.S. President
Barack Obama, who are attending the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation summit.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell
1.4 percent to $76 a tonne on Wednesday, its weakest since June
2009, according to data compiled by the Steel Index.
Abundant stockpiles of iron ore at China's ports along with
tighter access to credit have discouraged mills to replenish
actively, said Mark Pervan, head of research at Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group.
"I think the market's not prepared to rebound and the reason
it won't rebound is no one's going to restock aggressively. They
know there's plenty of iron ore at the ports plus you can't get
the money to do it anyway," said Pervan.
While stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports have been
falling in recent weeks, they remain well above 100 million
tonnes. At 106.3 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, they
were still up 23 percent this year, based on data from industry
consultancy SteelHome.
Pervan sees iron ore trading between $75 and $85 from now
until the end of 2014.
China's large steel mills produced 1.631 million tonnes of
crude steel a day on average over Oct. 21-31, down 7.5 percent
from the previous 10-day period, data from the China Iron and
Steel Association showed.
Output by the big mills also dropped 2 percent over Oct.
11-20 from the prior 10-day period.
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 1.7 percent at 508 yuan ($83) a tonne by 0136
GMT. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to 2,531 yuan per tonne.
Both were down for a fifth session in a row.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0136 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2531 -15.00 -0.59
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 508 -9.00 -1.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 76 -1.10 -1.43
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 76.46 -1.55 -1.99
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1146 Chinese yuan)
