* High port stocks, tight credit curb restocking appetite - ANZ * Dalian iron ore, Shanghai rebar down for fifth session By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Spot iron ore prices fell to their lowest since 2009 and were likely to drop further in a well supplied market that has curbed appetite among Chinese steel mills to restock aggressively. Large steel producers in top iron ore importer China have cut output for the most part of October, responding to slow domestic demand and efforts by Beijing to cut smog ahead of this week's APEC meeting. Several mills around the capital Beijing have shut down to help clear the skies for leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama, who are attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.4 percent to $76 a tonne on Wednesday, its weakest since June 2009, according to data compiled by the Steel Index. Abundant stockpiles of iron ore at China's ports along with tighter access to credit have discouraged mills to replenish actively, said Mark Pervan, head of research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. "I think the market's not prepared to rebound and the reason it won't rebound is no one's going to restock aggressively. They know there's plenty of iron ore at the ports plus you can't get the money to do it anyway," said Pervan. While stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports have been falling in recent weeks, they remain well above 100 million tonnes. At 106.3 million tonnes last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, they were still up 23 percent this year, based on data from industry consultancy SteelHome. Pervan sees iron ore trading between $75 and $85 from now until the end of 2014. China's large steel mills produced 1.631 million tonnes of crude steel a day on average over Oct. 21-31, down 7.5 percent from the previous 10-day period, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed. Output by the big mills also dropped 2 percent over Oct. 11-20 from the prior 10-day period. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.7 percent at 508 yuan ($83) a tonne by 0136 GMT. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to 2,531 yuan per tonne. Both were down for a fifth session in a row. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0136 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2531 -15.00 -0.59 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 508 -9.00 -1.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 76 -1.10 -1.43 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 76.46 -1.55 -1.99 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (1 US dollar = 6.1146 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)