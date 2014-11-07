* Iron ore dips 0.5 percent overnight * Market slows during enforced APEC break * Traders eye global trade boost, but 2014 Q4 recovery unlikely (Updates prices) By David Stanway BEIJING, Nov 7 Iron ore prices in China fell for the fifth day in a row overnight, with demand hit by an enforced industrial slowdown in northern China, and with little prospect of any upturn before the new year. Many industrial facilities in regions surrounding Beijing have been forced to close temporarily as the capital tries to limit smog during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which formally opened on Friday. Analysts and traders suggest that the restrictions have mostly affected steel product output, rather than crude steel, but they have also had a psychological impact. "Steel prices haven't really responded much to the production cuts and I think this shows how difficult it is to solve the oversupply problems," said a manager with a trading company based in Beijing. Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI fell for the fifth consecutive day overnight, dropping 0.5 percent to $75.60 a tonne. The most-traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended Friday at 2,536 yuan ($414) per tonne, up 0.4 percent. The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1 percent at 512 yuan per tonne. With the economy slowing, China has been trying to improve sentiment by fast-tracking the approval of new construction projects. The National Development and Reform Commission has given the go-ahead for new railways and airports over the past month, involving a total investment of nearly 700 billion yuan. Some analysts are also eyeing possible free trade agreements signed during the APEC summit, including one aimed at creating a "Silk Road Economic Belt" that will give Chinese steel producers opportunities to export to central Asia. But few in the beleaguered sector are expecting any major improvement before winter, and iron ore prices are unlikely to rise above their current level. The China Iron and Steel Association, in its monthly market report published on Thursday, said that iron ore oversupply was still expected to worsen and there was still room for prices to drop further in November. "The high level of port iron ore stockpiles as well as measures like the restrictions on steel mill output during the APEC meeting in November have served to increase the gap between supply and demand, and prices will continue to edge downwards in the near future," the association said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2536 +11.00 +0.44 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 512 +5.00 +0.99 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 74.53 -0.22 -0.29 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 75.6 -0.40 -0.53 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 75.38 -1.08 -1.41 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1152 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)