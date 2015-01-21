* Mills unloading March iron ore cargoes, may slow output-trader * BHP says Dec quarter iron ore output up 16 pct By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Iron ore closed in on its weakest level since 2009 amid plentiful supply and tepid demand from Chinese steel producers concerned over a sluggish market. The abundant supply of the steelmaking commodity is pushing more Chinese mills to unload excess cargoes back into the spot market, traders said. "We are seeing steel mills selling their March iron ore cargoes," said an iron ore trader in Singapore, adding his company received eight such offers from mills in China that each have 3-4 million tonnes crude steel capacity. "This tells us that they are looking to slow down their crude steel production as they do not require so much iron ore." China's crude steel output rose to a record 822.7 million tonnes last year, but the annual pace of increase stood at just 0.9 percent, the slowest since 1981. The slower growth in steel production came as China posted its weakest economic expansion in 24 years in 2014 as property prices cooled and steel demand weakened. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.6 percent to $67.40 a tonne on Tuesday, based on data compiled by The Steel Index. The price fell 47 percent last year amid a supply glut, touching a low of $65.60 in December, its weakest since June 2009. That glut is likely to deepen this year, analysts say, as major producers continue to ramp up production. BHP Billiton , the world's No. 3 iron ore producer, said on Wednesday that output rose 16 percent to 56.35 million tonnes in October-December, and it aims to boost annual production by 11 percent to 225 million tonnes in fiscal 2015. On Tuesday, second-ranked Rio Tinto said fourth-quarter output rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 79.1 million tonnes, hitting its full-year goal of 295 million tonnes. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 502 yuan ($81) a tonne by the midday break on Wednesday. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY5 2500 -2.00 -0.08 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 502 -2.00 -0.40 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 67.76 +1.17 +1.76 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 67.4 -0.40 -0.59 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 68.16 +0.07 +0.10 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)